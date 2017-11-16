Thursday - Nov 16, 2017
Judson Cake of Bar Harbor won the annual Veterans Remembrance 4-mile Road Race on Nov. 12 in Ellsworth. His time was 21 minutes, 37 seconds. ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

Cake wins Ellsworth Veterans Day 4-miler

November 16, 2017

ELLSWORTH — Judson Cake of Bar Harbor finished first at Sunday’s Veterans Remembrance Road Race on Pond Avenue behind the Down East Family YMCA.

Cake, 39, finished the 4-mile race in 21 minutes, 37 seconds. His time was exactly 3 minutes shorter than the second-place finisher, Ellsworth’s Matt Shea.

Other top-10 finishers from Mount Desert Island were MDI High School’s Stanley Grierson (fifth) and Stephen Grierson (10th) of Tremont, who finished with times of 27:38 and 31:32, respectively.

Ten-year-old Southwest Harbor native Spencer Grierson, the second-youngest runner, finished in 34:21 to claim 25th place overall.

Two island natives won their age groups on the women’s side. Melissa Ossanna, 48, beat fellow Bar Harbor resident Michelle Perkins by 2 minutes, 6 seconds to win the 40-59 age group. Mount Desert’s Susan Kolakowski crossed the finish line in 35:49 to win the 60-69 age group.

Other local award winners were Mount Desert’s Christopher Heel (second place, 20-29 men) and Michelle Gagnon (second place, 50-59 women). Heel finished in 32:33, and Gagnon finished close behind him in 32:38.

Several runners in the race carried stones with the names of fallen veterans engraved on them the entire way. A total of 130 runners, 21 of whom were veterans, participated in the race. Proceeds benefit the Summit Project and the Maine Veterans Project.

Mike Mandell is the sports editor at The Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He began working for The American in August 2016. You can reach him via email at [email protected]
