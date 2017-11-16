Cake wins Ellsworth Veterans Day 4-miler

ELLSWORTH — Judson Cake of Bar Harbor finished first at Sunday’s Veterans Remembrance Road Race on Pond Avenue behind the Down East Family YMCA.

Cake, 39, finished the 4-mile race in 21 minutes, 37 seconds. His time was exactly 3 minutes shorter than the second-place finisher, Ellsworth’s Matt Shea.

Other top-10 finishers from Mount Desert Island were MDI High School’s Stanley Grierson (fifth) and Stephen Grierson (10th) of Tremont, who finished with times of 27:38 and 31:32, respectively.

Ten-year-old Southwest Harbor native Spencer Grierson, the second-youngest runner, finished in 34:21 to claim 25th place overall.

Two island natives won their age groups on the women’s side. Melissa Ossanna, 48, beat fellow Bar Harbor resident Michelle Perkins by 2 minutes, 6 seconds to win the 40-59 age group. Mount Desert’s Susan Kolakowski crossed the finish line in 35:49 to win the 60-69 age group.

Other local award winners were Mount Desert’s Christopher Heel (second place, 20-29 men) and Michelle Gagnon (second place, 50-59 women). Heel finished in 32:33, and Gagnon finished close behind him in 32:38.

Several runners in the race carried stones with the names of fallen veterans engraved on them the entire way. A total of 130 runners, 21 of whom were veterans, participated in the race. Proceeds benefit the Summit Project and the Maine Veterans Project.