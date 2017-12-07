Thursday - Dec 07, 2017
Runners at the starting line of the annual Frosty 5K race in Northeast Harbor Saturday. PHOTO COURTESY OF THE NEIGHBORHOOD HOUSE

Burns, Clarke win Frosty 5K in NEH

December 7, 2017 on Running & Cycling, Sports

MOUNT DESERT — There was no snow on the ground for this year’s Frosty 5K and Kids Fun Run organized by The Neighborhood House (NHH), but it was chilly enough for many participants to sport hats and gloves.

A giant snowman greeted runners when they arrived back at The Neighborhood House for awards, and the course was marked with snowmen on the road.

Finian Burns was first across the line in the 5K with a time of 18:34. Robin Clarke was the first female finisher, a repeat feat from 2016, with 22:16.

Neighborhood House Program and Volunteer Director Suzie James was the race director.

“This is the best 5K ever because it’s so low-key,” said NHH Community Relations Director Matt Hart. It attracts “the whole gamut,” he said, from people running their first road race to serious competitive runners.

The race fee supports NHH programs.

Neighborhood House

Frosty 5K

Dec. 2, 2017

1        Finian Burns        18:34

2        Andrew Simon     19:24

3        Stanley Grierson  20:03

4        Jarly Bobaillda     20:11

5        Zac Gilhooley       21:33

6        Stephen Grierson 22:12

7        Robin Clarke        22:16

8        Kathleen Bell        22:40

9        Ian Schwartz        23:26

10      Chris Heel   23:44

11      Spencer Grierson 24:14

12      Frances Burns      24:19

13      Lisa Kearns 24:22

14      Lisa Tweedie        24:28

15      Tom Kirby  24:45

16      Alex Stroud          25:29

17      Shep Brown         26:08

18      Christa Brey         26:28

19      Jamie Whitehead  27:10

20      Lloyd Harmon      27:24

21      Tamara Murphy   27:31

22      Chris Dickens       27:36

23      Lisa Skiff    28:17

24      Sarah Dunbar       29:00

25      Jessica Marks       29:32

26      Brandon Sanders 29:53

27      Aaron Mitchell     29:54

28      Nicole Parady       30:17

29      Margaret Beaulac 30:27

30      Katherine Dow     30:28

31      Catrina Spruce     30:39

32      Robert Jones        30:53

33      Robin Emery        31:00

34      Andi Minder         32:24

35      Sam McGee          32:43

36      Scott Grierson      32:54

37      Jamie Pandey       34:37

38      Helen Koch 35:09

39      Amy Roebuck      35:29

40      Craig Roebuck     35:39

41      Sarah Baker         35:40

42      Rebecca Woods    35:46

43      Morgan Seely       35:47

44      Rina Grierson       37:10

45      Benton Thomas    37:42

46      James Kearns       41:21

47      Dixie Jones 41:54

48      Erica Wibby Mitchell     47:02

49      Terry Scott 47:03

50      Miriam Pyle         49:56

51      Harriet Whittington       49:57

52      Greg Scott  53:56

53      Brooke Damon     54:06

54      Brianna Thurston 54:07

 

 

 

 

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *