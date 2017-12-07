Burns, Clarke win Frosty 5K in NEH

MOUNT DESERT — There was no snow on the ground for this year’s Frosty 5K and Kids Fun Run organized by The Neighborhood House (NHH), but it was chilly enough for many participants to sport hats and gloves.

A giant snowman greeted runners when they arrived back at The Neighborhood House for awards, and the course was marked with snowmen on the road.

Finian Burns was first across the line in the 5K with a time of 18:34. Robin Clarke was the first female finisher, a repeat feat from 2016, with 22:16.

Neighborhood House Program and Volunteer Director Suzie James was the race director.

“This is the best 5K ever because it’s so low-key,” said NHH Community Relations Director Matt Hart. It attracts “the whole gamut,” he said, from people running their first road race to serious competitive runners.

The race fee supports NHH programs.

Neighborhood House

Frosty 5K

Dec. 2, 2017

1 Finian Burns 18:34

2 Andrew Simon 19:24

3 Stanley Grierson 20:03

4 Jarly Bobaillda 20:11

5 Zac Gilhooley 21:33

6 Stephen Grierson 22:12

7 Robin Clarke 22:16

8 Kathleen Bell 22:40

9 Ian Schwartz 23:26

10 Chris Heel 23:44

11 Spencer Grierson 24:14

12 Frances Burns 24:19

13 Lisa Kearns 24:22

14 Lisa Tweedie 24:28

15 Tom Kirby 24:45

16 Alex Stroud 25:29

17 Shep Brown 26:08

18 Christa Brey 26:28

19 Jamie Whitehead 27:10

20 Lloyd Harmon 27:24

21 Tamara Murphy 27:31

22 Chris Dickens 27:36

23 Lisa Skiff 28:17

24 Sarah Dunbar 29:00

25 Jessica Marks 29:32

26 Brandon Sanders 29:53

27 Aaron Mitchell 29:54

28 Nicole Parady 30:17

29 Margaret Beaulac 30:27

30 Katherine Dow 30:28

31 Catrina Spruce 30:39

32 Robert Jones 30:53

33 Robin Emery 31:00

34 Andi Minder 32:24

35 Sam McGee 32:43

36 Scott Grierson 32:54

37 Jamie Pandey 34:37

38 Helen Koch 35:09

39 Amy Roebuck 35:29

40 Craig Roebuck 35:39

41 Sarah Baker 35:40

42 Rebecca Woods 35:46

43 Morgan Seely 35:47

44 Rina Grierson 37:10

45 Benton Thomas 37:42

46 James Kearns 41:21

47 Dixie Jones 41:54

48 Erica Wibby Mitchell 47:02

49 Terry Scott 47:03

50 Miriam Pyle 49:56

51 Harriet Whittington 49:57

52 Greg Scott 53:56

53 Brooke Damon 54:06

54 Brianna Thurston 54:07