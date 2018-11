BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School will be holding its third annual boys volleyball tournament Tuesday, Nov. 13.

The tournament is open to any all-male teams from MDI and the surrounding area. The cost is $30 per six-member team, and spectators are also welcome to purchase tickets for just $2.

Proceeds from the tournament will go toward the Make-A-Wish Foundation. Disney-themed team names and costumes are encouraged.