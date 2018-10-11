Boys tie with Belfast

BELFAST — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys soccer team is now 4-6-2 following a 2-2 draw on the road against Belfast on Tuesday. The Trojans are now ninth in the Class B North standings.

MDI 2 — GSA 1

The team defeated George Stevens Academy 2-1 last Wednesday. Shane Bonilla scored in the first half for the Trojans against GSA before David Gadsby equalized for the visiting Eagles. Ben Hulbert then converted a penalty kick with 12 minutes, 56 seconds to play to snap MDI’s three-game losing streak.

Mount View 4 — MDI 1

On the road Saturday, MDI (4-6-1) held Mount View scoreless in the first half but couldn’t withstand the Mustangs’ offensive onslaught in the second. Leao Nelson scored the only goal for the Trojans.

The Trojans will host Foxcroft at 4 p.m. Saturday and finish off the season on the road against Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 15.