Boys’ soccer tops Old Town, Hermon

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ soccer team stretched its unbeaten streak to eight games with wins last Wednesday against Old Town and Tuesday against Brewer.

MDI earned a season sweep of Old Town last Wednesday with a 3-1 win at Old Town High School. The Trojans had previously defeated the Coyotes 4-1 when the teams met Sept. 14 in Bar Harbor.

The Trojans played their final road game of the season Tuesday at Hermon High School. MDI improved to 9-2-1 with a 3-1 win over the Hawks.

MDI’s next game will be at home against Foxcroft Academy (7-6) at 11 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 19. The third-ranked Trojans will close out the regular season with Senior Night against Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 22.