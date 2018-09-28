Boys soccer team playing shorthanded

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School varsity boys soccer team endured tough losses against Washington Academy, Caribou and Presque Isle in the last week, but saw a glimpse of its bright future with contributions from recent junior varsity call-ups in the process.

WA 4 – MDI 3

Against Washington Academy last Wednesday, MDI fell to a 4-3 defeat on the road in East Machias. The lost sent the Trojans to 3-3-1 at the season’s halfway point.

Leao Nelson scored the first goal of the game for the Trojans with 22:42 left in the first half. In the second half, Ben Hulbert, who was recently promoted from the JV squad, scored twice as the visitors came just short of completing a comeback.

Caribou 6 – MDI 1

Oliver Johnston scored the only goal for an MDI team missing six starters in a 6-1 loss to first-place Caribou on Saturday.

MDI’s next game will be at home against George Stevens Academy (4-3) at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 3. The Trojans beat the Eagles 4-1 when the teams met Sept. 12 in Blue Hill.

PI 3 – MDI 2

The Trojans fell 3-2 to Presque Isle at home on Monday. The shorthanded team (3-5-1) came back from a 2-0 deficit with goals from Hulbert and Derek Collin before a penalty kick with seven minutes remaining gave the Wildcats (6-0-2) the win.