Boys fall to Shiretowners

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team fell to a pair of tight losses last week with a preseason finale defeat against Brewer and a loss to a strong Houlton team in the regular season opener.

Last Wednesday, MDI closed out its 2019-20 preseason slate with a 65-62 loss to Brewer at home. The Trojans clawed their way back after falling behind by double digits early in the game but fell just short of completing the comeback.

Jack DaCorte led MDI against Brewer with 14 points. The Trojans’ other scorers were Porter Isaacs with nine points, Cadin Lunt with eight points, Ethan Merchant with seven, Maddox Laurendeau and Nate Philbrook with six apiece, Charlie Parker and Brady Renault with four apiece, William Hodgdon with three and Erik Merchant with one.

Houlton 61 – MDI 54

On Saturday, MDI took on Houlton in its regular season opener in Aroostook County. MDI led 35-28 at halftime, but a strong half from the Shiretowners on both ends of the floor gave the home team a 61-54 win.

Renault led MDI (0-1) with 12 points, and DaCorte joined him in double figures with 11. Rounding out the scoring for the Trojans were Parker and Philbrook with seven points apiece, Ethan Merchant and Isaacs with six apiece, Hodgdon and Merchant with two apiece and Lunt with one.

MDI’s biggest struggles against Houlton came in the third quarter as the Trojans went through a lengthy scoring drought. That allowed the Shiretowners retake the lead near the end of the period before earning the victory with a 19-point fourth quarter.

“We went four minutes without scoring, and that’s never very helpful,” MDI head coach Justin Norwood said. “Overall, we just didn’t play well offensively in the second half.”

Houlton got a 31-point effort from guard Keegan Gentle in the win. The Shiretowners return much of the squad that claimed the Class C North title a year ago, and their status as contenders hasn’t changed upon their return to Class B.

“They’re really good,” Justin Norwood said. “Gentle is a really good player, and they have a good cast around him as well. They’re always well coached, too.”

MDI was scheduled to host John Bapst (0-0) at home Wednesday evening. The Trojans will play on the road against Foxcroft at 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14, before hosting Washington Academy at that time Wednesday, Dec. 18.