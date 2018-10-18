Boys fall to Eagles, earn playoff berth

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School boys soccer team is headed to the Class B North playoffs after finishing the regular season with a 5-7-2 record Tuesday night.

On Saturday, the Trojans earned a win when they defeated Foxcroft 3-1 in their final regular season home game. It was Senior Day for Fernando Casamayouret, Derek Collin, Israel del Orbe de la Cruze, Nick Duley, Ryan Kelly, Oliver Johnston, September Murray and Deandre Reid.

Fittingly, Murray scored two goals for MDI in the win. The Trojans also received a goal from sophomore Reider Watson.

The Trojans then lost to Ellsworth for the first time in three years Tuesday when they succumbed to a 2-0 defeat. MDI head coach Tyler Frank’s son, Carter, scored the second goal for the Eagles (3-10-1).

“It was definitely a weird moment with us on different sidelines, but I’m very proud of him,” Frank said.

Although injuries are to be expected in sports, Frank’s Trojans have had to deal with an unprecedented number of them this season. MDI has been missing as many as six starters in some games this season

“We’ve had a really good base in our JV, and we’ve done as best as we could in terms of bringing those guys up,” Frank said. “Still, there’s quite a jump between JV and varsity in terms of the physicality level, and that makes it tough at times.”

Playoff opponents and dates had yet to be finalized as of Tuesday night, though the ninth-ranked MDI boys were paired with No. 8 Hermon (6-5-3).The Maine Principals’ Association has tentatively scheduled boys prelim games to be played Oct. 19. The Islander will have official times and dates at www.mdislander.com when that information is made available.