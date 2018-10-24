Boys fall to Caribou

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys soccer team ended their 2018 season with a road playoff loss against Caribou Tuesday, but first came a hard-fought playoff win with a shutout victory Friday against Hermon.

The ninth-ranked MDI boys earned a trip to the quarterfinals Saturday with a 3-0 road win over the No. 8 Hawks (6-6-3) in the preliminary round. The Trojans earned their third Class B North quarterfinal appearance in five years with the win.

Oliver Johnston scored the first goal for MDI 10 minutes into the first half. Leao Nelson then scored with 17 minutes to play in the second half before Derek Collin added the final goal with 6 minutes, 14 seconds left to put the result beyond doubt.

“That was one of the best games we’ve played all year,” head coach Tyler Frank said of the Trojans’ prelim win. “We’ve played that well before, but we haven’t played that well for that long. We were communicating well, and we did very well at being the first team to the ball.”

The win over Hermon was the second matchup between the two teams this season. The two battled to a 3-3 draw when they met Sept. 10 in Bar Harbor, but there was a key difference when the two met this time around.

“I think the biggest thing that was different from [the Sept. 10 game] is that we’re healthy now,” Frank said at Monday’s practice. “When we played Hermon before, we had a lot of guys missing, and we still fought our way to a tie in a tough game. I was very happy with how we looked against Hermon, who is always a challenging team to play.”

MDI then fell 4-2 to top-ranked Caribou (13-1-1) in the regional quarterfinals Tuesday in The County, but not before fighting back from a four-goal deficit with two late scores. September Murray scored the first goal for the Trojans with just under 16 minutes to play, and Nelson provided the second with 7:27 remaining.

MDI finished the season with a record of 6-8-2. The Trojans scored 32 goals on the season and conceded 36.