Boys earn wins over Bapst, FA

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ basketball team bounced back from a season-opening loss to Houlton with victories last week over John Bapst and Foxcroft.

Last Wednesday, MDI took an early lead against John Bapst en route to a 54-36 win in its home opener. The Trojans broke the game open with an 18-point third quarter before adding 15 points in the fourth to earn their first victory of 2019-20.

Jack DaCorte and Ethan Merchant scored 11 points apiece for MDI, and Porter Isaacs joined them in double figures with 10 points while adding eight rebounds. Other contributors in the win included Brady Renault (seven points, three rebounds and two steals), Cadin Lunt (six points and five rebounds) and Nate Philbrook (three points, six rebounds, four assists and five steals).

The game had more turnovers than Coach Justin Norwood would like to see. “We’re on the plus side of the turnover battle,” he said, but the Trojans still have too many. Bapst had something like 32 turnovers in the game and MDI had 28.

MDI 71 – Foxcroft 65

On Saturday, MDI (2-1) fell behind early against Foxcroft before roaring back to claim a 71-65 victory in Dover-Foxcroft. The game saw the Trojans overcome an outstanding offense effort from the Ponies, who made 14 three-pointers.

DaCorte scored 12 points in the fourth quarter for MDI and finished with 24 on the evening, and Isaacs (12 points) and Lunt (11 points) also posted double figures. Renault (nine points), Maddox Laurendeau (five), Philbrook (four), Erik Merchant (three), Parker (two) and Ethan Merchant (one) added to the scoring.

“We’re causing a lot of turnovers,” Norwood said. Of the Bapst and Foxcroft games, he said, “we sped both of those teams up.”

“Defensively, we’re still trying to get good habits in the half court, trying to get ourselves into our pressing game a little bit quicker than we have been. So that side of the ball is progressing. Offensively, we need to do a better job taking care of the ball.”

MDI was scheduled to host Washington Academy (1-1) at 7 p.m. Wednesday. They’re a familiar opponent with a new coach, Dean Preston. Preston is a brigadier commander in the Army National Guard and has coached at Shead and at the University of Maine at Machias. At Washington Academy, he’s coaching both the boys’ and girls’ teams this year.

“He’s really good,” Norwood said. “He knows what he’s doing.”

The Trojans will be back in action at 2:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, as they host Maine Central Institute.