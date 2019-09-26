Boys down Hermon, reach No. 3

BAR HARBOR — As the halfway point of the 2019 soccer season arrives, the Mount Desert Island High School boys’ team is sitting pretty.

With six of the 14 games on their regular season schedule down, the Trojans are currently in third place in a crowded Class B North field. That success has come as MDI has been successful at both ends of the field against a challenging slate of opponents.

“We have been building our play through possession as a team,” head coach Tyler Frank said. “The opportunities to score continue to be generated, and our defensive system continues to come together.”

MDI began the year with a 1-0 road loss to defending state champion Presque Isle before earning 2-0 and 4-1 wins against George Stevens Academy and Old Town, respectively. As of Tuesday, the Trojans were the only team to have beaten GSA so far this season.

After a 3-0 road loss against Class A Brewer, MDI earned its first road win of the year with a 1-0 win over John Bapst at the University of Maine. Trevor Morrison provided the goal for MDI as Leao Nelson assisted.

The real breakthrough, though, came as MDI hosted Hermon (0-4) on Monday night. A header from Nelson midway through the first half gave the Trojans (4-2) a 1-0 lead, and the team built on that momentum by scoring throughout the game to come away with a 10-0 victory.

MDI, which is currently in third place in Class B North, was scheduled to take on first-place Caribou (5-0) on Wednesday evening. The Trojans will be on the road for games against Hancock County opponents in the coming days as they take on GSA (5-1) at 4 p.m. tomorrow, Sept. 27, and Ellsworth at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 2.

“[Our goal is to] stay healthy and remain committed to our style and system of play,” Frank said. “We expect to continue to grow and improve as the season continues, which means we will have to accept some mistakes made on the field and learn from them.”

Should the Trojans continue to succeed, they’ll be in good position to make a playoff run come October and November. The games ahead are tough, but Frank believes his group is tough enough for the challenge.

“This group plays and wins — or loses — as a team,” Frank said. “That is more impressive to me than any individual player.”