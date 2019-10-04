Boys climb to No. 1 in Class B North

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School boys’ soccer team moved into first place in Class B North last week following a draw with undefeated Caribou and a road win over George Stevens Academy.

Last Wednesday, MDI took on Caribou and fought the visiting Vikings to a 1-1 draw. Treyan Nelson scored the lone goal for the Trojans, the only team Caribou had failed to defeat this season.

MDI returned to action Friday and defeated GSA 2-1 in Blue Hill. Ieuan Howell and Trevor Morrison scored for the Trojans (5-2-1) in the win.

MDI was scheduled to play on the road against Ellsworth (2-5-1) on Wednesday. The Trojans will then host Brewer at 7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 6, and Old Town at 4 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 9.