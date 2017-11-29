Bloom, Driscoll win Turkey 5K

BAR HARBOR — Well before the first turkey leg was served and the first football game kicked off on TV, runners from Mount Desert Island and beyond started their Thanksgiving holidays with an early morning 5K run.

This year’s running of the MDI YMCA-sponsored Thanksgiving Day Turkey Trot 5K drew a total of 139 participants. Local runners were among the top competitors in the event, which featured runners of all ages.

The race’s winners are both MDI High School cross-country and track alumni: Josh Bloom of Bar Harbor (18 minutes, 41.0 seconds) was the male winner, and Caroline Driscoll (19:28.1) of Tremont was the female winner.

Among other age group winners from MDI were David Painter (men, 50-59) and John Helm (men, 60-plus) of Bar Harbor and Lisa Kearns (women, 50-59) of Trenton. Ellsworth’s Andrew Kephart, who won the 2015 race, finished second overall and first in the 30-39 men division with a time of 19:00.4.

A special addition to the race this year was the “Catch that turkey” contest, in which runners tried to chase down Program Director Jared Erskine in an attempt to win a cake. A total of 29 runners were entered into a raffle after “catching” Erskine. Becky Richardson of Blue Hill was drawn as the winner.

Money raised from the event will go toward helping the MDI YMCA provide scholarships to potential members.

YMCA Race Director Jennifer VanDongen said the event raised a total of $2,375.