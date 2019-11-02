Blaney named head swim coach

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School announced David Blaney as the new head coach of its varsity swim team last Wednesday.

Blaney, a 1997 MDI graduate, was a member of the swim, football and track teams during his time at the school. He continued his swim career at Bates College.

For the last 12 years, Blaney has been an assistant under previous head coach Tony DeMuro. DeMuro left MDI earlier this month to become head coach at Maine Maritime Academy.

“Coach Blaney brings a wealth of swimming knowledge and experience to our swimming program,” MDI Athletic Director Bunky Dow said. “[His] passion and enthusiasm for the sport of swimming is contagious. Our student-athletes are fortunate to have him as their head coach.”