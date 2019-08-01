Bill Reeve Echo Lake swim set

MOUNT DESERT — The 25th annual Bill Reeve Echo Lake Swim has been scheduled for next Saturday, Aug. 10, at Camp Beech Cliff.

The swim, which is organized by the Down East Family YMCA, is offering a 500-yard swim, 1.5-mile swim and 1.5-mile relay this year. The swim course begins and ends at Camp Beech Cliff’s floating dock.

In last year’s 500-yard race, Puranjot Kaur Khalsa of Bar Harbor finished third with a time of 6 minutes, 56.50 seconds. Other strong Mount Desert Island area performers in the 500-yard swim included Mount Desert’s Rob Pollien (sixth place) and Bar Harbor’s Stanley Yang (12th place).

Khalsa also took third place in the 1.5-mile swim last year, finishing with a time of 40:07.30. Other local finishers included Ron Korstanje of Bar Harbor (seventh), Yang (17th), M.J. Penn of Southwest Harbor (20th), Laura Anderson of Bar Harbor (21st) and Bill Shaw of Bar Harbor (22nd).

Registration costs for those who register prior to the day of the event are $35 for those 19 and older and $25 for those 18 and younger. Registration for the relay event is $50. A $5 will be applied to all event-day registrations.

Parking for the event is available at 264 Beech Hill Road.

The event is held annually in August in honor of Bill Reeve, a former United States Master Swimmer who swam at the Down East Family YMCA. Finn’s Irish Pubb, Clarke Construction and BerryDunn are sponsors.