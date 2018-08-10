CAPE ELIZABETH — The 21st running of the Beach to Beacon 10K Road Race was held Saturday, and runners from Mount Desert Island were among those competing.

Matt Barton of Mount Desert finished as the race’s top Hancock County runner with a time of 41 minutes, 23 seconds. Barton, 54, placed 351st in the field of 6,527 finishers.

Close behind Barton with was Josh Bloom. The 19-year-old from Bar Harbor finished in 41:44 to place 364th.

Other island finishers included Bryant Perkins of Bar Harbor (601st), Harley Brown of Mount Desert (703rd), Lori Lloyd of Bar Harbor (1,904th) and Jacqueline Carpenter of Bar Harbor (3,524th).

Jake Robertson of Hamilton, New Zealand, was the overall winner with a time of 27:37, and Sandrafelis Chebet Tuei of Nairobi, Kenya, won the women’s title with a time of 31:21.