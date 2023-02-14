A number of young players highlight this year’s girls’ Hancock County All-Star basketball team, pointing to a bright future ahead for the sport in the area.
While many were deserving, only a few could be chosen. The selection of these players, a process in which the Islander sought input from coaches around Hancock County, does not discount the efforts and performance of dozens of other players who worked hard to improve themselves and their teams.
Mollie Gray, junior, MDI High School
Gray was a standout player for MDI again this season, doing it all in an incredible junior season. Based on the most recent stats available, Gray led the team in total points (226), assists (42), rebounds (146) and three-pointers made (12). She also shot an impressive 75 percent from the free-throw line, hitting 46 of her 61 attempts.
“[Gray] plays an inside-out game that makes her a threat from anywhere,” said an opposing coach.
Named the Big East Conference Player of the Week in the first week of the season, Gray continued to rack up double-doubles throughout the year even as teams sold out to stop her. Her early-season contributions kept the Trojans afloat as the rest of the team gained varsity experience and they have now become one of the top teams in Class B.
Lexi Tozier, sophomore, MDI High School
After missing the early part of the season due to injury, Tozier came in and immediately established herself as a physical presence down low. The sophomore was second on the team in total points with 138 while also grabbing 113 rebounds, dishing out 33 assists and snagging 31 steals.
“[Tozier] is having a standout year playing underneath,” an opposing coach remarked, highlighting the impact Tozier had in the paint. The sound from the ball ricocheting off the hardwood as the sophomore took one forceful dribble before going up strong to the basket was a constant experience in the Bernard Parady Gymnasium as well as on the road.
She and Gray kept the team’s second game against Ellsworth close as the pair combined for 31 of the team’s 49 points.
Grace Jaffray, sophomore, Ellsworth High School
Jaffray was a force of nature for the Eagles this season, seeming to score every chance she had and grab every rebound there was to grab. The sophomore led the team, and most likely the Big East, with 348 total points and 157 boards. She also led the team in steals with 64, cementing her place as one of the top two-way contributors in Hancock County.
“She’s a standout sophomore that is averaging 20 points a game,” said an opposing coach when asked for a reason to include Jaffray on this list. “She has been a top performer in Hancock County and is only a sophomore,” said another, echoing the fact that Jaffray’s age makes her accomplishments this season even more impressive.
Jaffray has an unstoppable motor, often grabbing the offensive board on her own missed shots and snagging the second-chance points. She was a two-time winner of the Big East Conference Player of the Week this season, winning the award in back-to-back weeks, and will be instrumental in Ellsworth’s postseason plans.
Abby Radel, sophomore, Ellsworth High School
Despite being small in stature, Radel was a giant presence on the court for the Eagles this season, constantly pushing the pace and making life miserable for opposing teams.
The sophomore was an indispensable part of the team’s mission to go fast, defending relentlessly and often appearing, seemingly from nowhere, on either end of a half-court heave to score the fast-break bucket. She picked up her scoring towards the end of the season, finishing with 218 total points, and was among the team leaders in assists, steals and rebounds.
Radel’s greatest performance of the season may have come in the final game against MDI, where she exploded for 26 points with three three-pointers. Another member of Ellsworth’s incredibly young and talented core, Radel may be a fixture on this list for years to come.
Bri Flaherty, senior, Sumner High School
Flaherty continued her torrid scoring pace into her senior season despite the fact that her partner in crime from 21/22, Rachel Colby, was no longer there to draw away some of the defense’s attention. Despite the fact that defenses have been able to hone in on her, Flaherty still managed to average around 16 points per game.
“She’s having a standout year,” said head coach Andrea Alley, pointing to the fact that Flaherty managed to average double-digits while playing all 18 games on the road.
The senior could finish at the rim and shoot from anywhere on the court. She was also a strong rebounder, a facilitator and an excellent leader for a young Tigers team.
Honorable Mention
Sophia Brophy, junior, MDI High School
Macey Brown, senior, Deer Isle-Stonington High School
Jetta Shook, sophomore, Bucksport High School
Halle Clifford, freshman, George Stevens Academy