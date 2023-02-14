The leading storyline of the boys’ basketball season in Hancock County this year was the play of the undefeated Ellsworth Eagles, who hold the number one seed in Class B and who are looking to make a deep run that could end with a Gold Ball.
But the rest of the field was incredibly competitive this year as well, with Bucksport and Mount Desert Island earning a shot at play-in games in Class B and Sumner and George Stevens Academy turning in solid winning seasons in Class C to give themselves a chance at a trip to the Cross Center as well.
MDI (5-13, no. 12 seed Class B North)
Though the Trojans improved in the win column after a difficult 2021/22 season, the team still struggled to find any consistency in 22/23, finishing out the year with five straight losses to end at 5-13.
“I feel like we’ve had some really good moments during the year,” said head coach Justin Norwood. “We’ve taken some steps forward and then occasionally we‘ll take a step back.”
MDI began the season 3-2 and notched a big win over a Caribou team that finished the year ranked sixth in Heal Point standings. But a difficult three-game stretch against Old Town, Winslow and Orono put them under .500 and they were unable to climb back out of that hole.
Losing back-to-back games on their trip up to The County, followed immediately by a home loss to Bucksport, put MDI in danger of missing out on the tournament entirely. But they racked up enough quality wins throughout the year, and teams behind them in the standings, like Hermon and Maine Central Institute, struggled down the stretch as well, which meant the Trojans were able to snag the twelfth seed and earn themselves a fresh slate for the postseason. And they certainly have enough pieces to be considered a dangerous dark horse contender now that they’re in the dance.
The Trojans were led by Kadin Reed, who had 202 total points on the season and grabbed 106 rebounds. Spencer Laurendeau was a dynamic presence as well, finishing second on the team with 156 total points while dishing out 54 assists to go along with 31 steals. Laurendeau also had a knack for getting to the foul line and converting, hitting nearly 60 percent of his 47 attempts. Senior Evan Ankrom provided a steady presence with 126 total points and 42 assists. And the Trojans had some juice off the bench with Brandon Marsh totaling 104 points and 84 rebounds, and Joey Wellman-Clouse chipping in 34 assists and 26 steals.
“I think the strength of our team is the team,” said Norwood. “When we play together, I think we’re really good. We don’t have selfish kids, we have kids that really want to win. And I think sometimes they take too much on themselves to try and win when we really just need to attack things together. When we take care of the ball, when we rebound, and when we move it on offense, we’re a really good team. When we move away from that, we get in trouble.”
MDI also has a strength that can turn any game in its favor, which is its ability to make it rain from three. In a win over Hermon on Jan. 25, the team hit 12 three-pointers and cruised to a 60-42 victory. Reed and Ankrom were both 30 percent shooters from beyond the arc on the season.
As the twelve-seed, the Trojans traveled to Foxcroft Academy to play the fifth-ranked Ponies on Feb. 15. In their lone matchup against Foxcroft earlier this season, MDI lost 58-45. The winner (not known at press time) will take on four-seed Old Town in the quarterfinals.
Ellsworth (18-0, No. 1 seed in Class B North)
After going 18-0 during the 2021/22 regular season, the Ellsworth High School Eagles turned right around and did the exact same thing in 22-23, winning every single one of their matchups and securing the number one seed in Class B North. Despite graduating Big East Conference Boys Player of the Year and Mr. Maine Basketball finalist Hunter Curtis, along with fellow Hancock County All-Star Gage Hardy, the Eagles ran roughshod over their Big East opponents once again with an average margin of victory right around 23 points.
A big reason for the team’s sustained success is the fact that they haven’t yet lost superstar Chance Mercier to the college ranks. The junior put together an historic season, scoring his 1,000th career point, leading the Big East in both scoring (26.1 ppg) and rebounds (10.8 rpg) and leading his team in every possible statistical category including steals (40) and assists (65).
One player, no matter how dominant, is never enough to carry a team through every single matchup and the Eagles relied on an experienced starting five and their superb depth to get through some of the toughest stretches of their season. Seniors Peter Keblinsky, Eamon MacDonald and Michael Harris all played significant roles in last year’s run at the tournament and have improved facets of their game while taking up the leadership mantle as the elder statesmen on the squad.
Keblinsky, who has been a strong rebounder and defender throughout his career, increased his offensive output this season, finishing as the second-highest scorer on the team behind Mercier, while MacDonald has been an excellent three-and-D wing for the Eagles, shooting 33 percent from beyond the arc and routinely assuming the responsibility of guarding the opposition’s top scorer.
Ellsworth is also incredibly deep at guard with a stable of juniors who can run the offense effectively. Starter Miles Palmer was second on the team in assists (59), third in steals (22) and hit plenty of clutch threes while backup Josiah James-Chin was third in assists (42), second in steals (25) and was excellent at getting to the basket when Mercier or Keblinsky weren’t available.
The Eagles will avoid a play-in game as the number one seed and will play their first game of the tournament at the Cross Center on Saturday, Feb. 18, at 1:30 p.m. They have a real chance to not just repeat as Kings of the North, but also to win their first Gold Ball since 1966.
Bucksport (8-10, no. 10 seed in Class B North)
In their second season in Class B, the Bucksport Golden Bucks improved on their 6-11 campaign in the 2021/22 season by going 8-10 and earning themselves another shot at a trip to the Cross Center.
Contrary to the way they opened last season, the Bucks started this season out hot. They won their first three games against Belfast, George Stevens Academy and Hermon all by double digits. But the middle of the season saw the team come crashing back down to earth. Bucksport went 1-8 in contests against some of the top teams in Class B including a two-game series against Orono and matchups against Caribou and Presque Isle.
That stretch put the team in danger of missing the tournament altogether, as the format shifted back from the open setup employed the previous season. But, when it mattered most, Dean’s squad rallied to secure its place in the postseason. The Bucks flipped the script on a John Bapst team they had lost to previously, beating the Crusaders 56-51. Three days later they went into Bar Harbor and beat MDI, who were also in danger of being eliminated, 58-54.
Bucksport’s season ended with a win against Houlton and a thrilling overtime victory over GSA, giving the Bucks some momentum heading into their potential play-in game against Caribou. But sandwiched in between those wins and the win against MDI were back-to-back blowout losses against Ellsworth and Old Town that served as a reminder of how far this team still has to go to compete with the cream of the crop.
The tenth-seeded Golden Bucks are slated to travel to Presque Isle to take on the seventh-seeded Wild Cats in a play-in game on Feb. 15.
George Stevens Academy (13-5, no. 7 seed in Class C North)
It was another difficult year for Dwayne Carter’s squad in terms of injury and illness, but as the Eagles did in 21/22, they battled through and remain one of the top teams in Class C, as they have been for more than a decade.
Despite having had only four practices on the season with the entirety of the team healthy, GSA never lost back-to-back games. They ripped off a six-game winning streak from mid-December into mid-January that included a two-game sweep of the Sumner Tigers.
The Eagles closed out the season with a huge four-point victory over the top-ranked Calais Blue Devils, before losing in overtime to a Class B Bucksport team and then dominating a 5-13 Central squad 58-36.
Senior Sol Lorio and junior Patrick Dagan have both had an excellent season for GSA, scoring consistently while also contributing on the defensive side of the floor. Senior Azaiah Nanson was a strong presence in the post for the Eagles, rebounding and defending at an extremely high level. The team’s defense was an important focal point, especially in the early going, as it helped keep them steady through the numerous absences. In a win against Mattanawcook, the Eagles held their opponent to just one point in the first quarter. They also shut Sumner out completely in the first quarter in one of their wins.
The Eagles will host the tenth-seeded Madawaska High School in a play-in game on Feb. 15. The winner will take on the two-seed, Fort Kent, in the quarterfinals.
Sumner (12-6, no. 11 seed in Class C North)
The Sumner Tigers have certainly made an impressive leap this season as third-year head coach Dillan Harmon continues his quest to build a winning culture at the school and return the team to its former glory. The Tigers finished out this campaign at 12-6, more than doubling their win total from last season (5-13) and securing their first winning season in five years.
Perhaps the most impressive thing about the turnaround is the fact that Sumner played every single one of its 18 games this season on the road due to ongoing construction at its new school building.
The Tigers went 11-4 in December and January, sweeping their season series against Jonesport-Beals, Central and Shead. Their only losses came against two of the top contenders in Class C North, dropping a back-to-back series against George Stevens Academy in which they spotted the Eagles a double-digit lead in the first quarter of both games and losing both games against Woodland.
Fatigue from all the travel may have caught up with the Tigers, however, as they stumbled a bit to close out the season. On Feb. 1, Sumner lost 47-31 to Searsport, a 7-10 team the Tigers beat by nine points in their first matchup of the season. They followed that up with a devastating 62-61 last-second loss to a 3-15 team from Mattanawcook Academy. The team ended its season with a win, however, beating the 1-17 Class D Deer Isle-Stonington Mariners by just eight points.
Though they would not have been able to host a play-in game anyway without access to a home gym, the Tigers will now have to beat a higher-seeded team to get to the Cross Center as the late-season losses have dropped them to eleventh in the Heal Point standings. They certainly should not be counted out, however, as the Tigers are a well-balanced team with a number of athletes and dangerous shooters.
“We will need the bench to be consistent for a deep tourney run,” said Harmon, whose squad is currently slated to travel to Lee Academy (10-8), needing a win to punch its ticket to Bangor.