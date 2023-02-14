Basketball

The leading storyline of the boys’ basketball season in Hancock County this year was the play of the undefeated Ellsworth Eagles, who hold the number one seed in Class B and who are looking to make a deep run that could end with a Gold Ball.

But the rest of the field was incredibly competitive this year as well, with Bucksport and Mount Desert Island earning a shot at play-in games in Class B and Sumner and George Stevens Academy turning in solid winning seasons in Class C to give themselves a chance at a trip to the Cross Center as well.

