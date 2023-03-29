BUCKSPORT — The Down East Showdown will return for its second year this summer, with registration for the Down East Family YMCA-led event now open.
The basketball tournament, in its inaugural iteration last summer, saw a total of 30 teams compete between the high school boys' and girls' varsity and junior varsity divisions. Its aim again this year is to give as many high school programs – not AAU or travel teams – a chance to play some meaningful ball before school starts in the fall.
“It’s a good, competitive way to end teams’ summer programs before the hands-off period for coaches starts,” said Matt McInnis, operations director at the Bucksport YMCA and main organizer of the tournament. “We really center it around the players themselves to make sure they’re having some good games at the end of summer, but also having some fun in a relaxed summer environment. This year we may also have some college coaches in attendance to do some scouting.”
The girls’ tournament will be held first from July 14-16, with the boys’ tournament July 21-23. The cost to register is $200 per team. Games will be played at both Bucksport High School and Bucksport Middle School, with each team guaranteed to play at least three games.
McInnis says that the only change from last year has to do with the timing of the individual games. Opening-round matchups will most likely consist of 16-minute halves while the championships will be played in a similar format as regular season games in the winter with eight-minute quarters.
Plenty of local teams have already found success at this summer basketball get-together. The Ellsworth High School girl’s basketball team kicked off their Gold Ball-winning campaign this winter by taking first place in last year’s Showdown, defeating Mount Desert Island High School 68-26 in the tournament’s championship game. Ellsworth’s head coach, Andy Pooler, has already signaled the team’s intentions to compete again this summer.
On top of a runners-up finish in the girls’ varsity tournament, MDI also finished in both first and second place in the boys JV division, with one JV team, MDI Black, defeating the other, MDI Green, 48-45.
McInnis says that DEFY hopes to see the same teams return this year along with a few new teams looking to get in on the action. To register a team, or to find out more information, contact McInnis at (207) 469-3518 or mmcinnis@defymca.org. Anyone interested in sponsoring the tournament, or volunteering to help out, should also contact McInnis.