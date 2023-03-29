Basketball

Down East Showdown logo

The Down East Showdown, a basketball tournament hosted by the Down East Family YMCA geared toward area high school teams, will return for its second go-round this summer.

 LOGO COURTESY OF DOWN EAST SHOWDOWN

BUCKSPORT — The Down East Showdown will return for its second year this summer, with registration for the Down East Family YMCA-led event now open.

The basketball tournament, in its inaugural iteration last summer, saw a total of 30 teams compete between the high school boys' and girls' varsity and junior varsity divisions. Its aim again this year is to give as many high school programs – not AAU or travel teams – a chance to play some meaningful ball before school starts in the fall.