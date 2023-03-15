Basketball

ELLSWORTH — It was the hometown team that took the top spot in the 2023 Sheriff’s Cup basketball tournament as the Ellsworth boys defeated an Acadian Youth Sports team representing Mount Desert Island on March 12.

The MDI boys’ squad battled their way through the tournament, winning their first two games over Narraguagus and Presque Isle before losing to Caribou on Saturday afternoon. It was a double-elimination tournament, however, meaning the team had a second chance to get themselves back in contention. The boys rallied to defeat teams from Machias and Lincoln before winning a rematch against Caribou to secure their place in the finals where they would ultimately lose to Ellsworth.