ELLSWORTH — It was the hometown team that took the top spot in the 2023 Sheriff’s Cup basketball tournament as the Ellsworth boys defeated an Acadian Youth Sports team representing Mount Desert Island on March 12.
The MDI boys’ squad battled their way through the tournament, winning their first two games over Narraguagus and Presque Isle before losing to Caribou on Saturday afternoon. It was a double-elimination tournament, however, meaning the team had a second chance to get themselves back in contention. The boys rallied to defeat teams from Machias and Lincoln before winning a rematch against Caribou to secure their place in the finals where they would ultimately lose to Ellsworth.
“I love playing basketball every day and this is just another reason to keep playing,” said James Witham, who had an excellent tournament playing for MDI.
MDI also had two girls’ teams entered into the tournament, MDI Green and MDI White. MDI Green made a run at the tournament, defeating Sumner, Pittsfield and Presque Isle. But losses to Calais and the eventual champion China HERicanes, meant they wouldn’t be competing for the championship on Sunday.
“We do a lot of team bonding, which helps us out a lot,” said MDI Green’s Rylee Reece, whose AYS squad has been very successful throughout the tournament season, coming in second place at the David Gray Memorial Tournament the weekend before and winning a charity tournament at the Forge Training Center in late February.
“It’s very nice to have the Sheriff’s Cup back, though, especially since it’s local,” Reece added. “It’s really nice for us to have and it’s great competition for us.”
Overall, there were 25 teams made up of future high school talent that participated on the weekend, something that Sumner High School girls’ coach Andrea Alley knows is an important feat.
“Having these tournaments is crucial to high school ball,” said Alley, who helped guide the middle schoolers through the tournament weekend. “We need our feeder program, and this is what we use for a feeder program. We have to get the girls playing as soon as we can together, and this tournament is what really has it for us.”
“I think that we’ve improved a lot from the beginning of the season,” said Sumner’s Bristol Parritt. “I think that we can get a lot from it, too, and it will be good for high school.”
“We’ve had some really talented players coming through here,” said Chief Deputy Corey Bagley of the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office. As the site coordinator at Ellsworth High School, one of three locations at which games were played over the weekend, Deputy Bagley had a front row seat for many of the tournament’s top teams. He has also been able to see the myriad of other benefits that the Sheriff’s Cup has been able to provide throughout its existence.
“As it has done for 20 years, it’s had a big impact on the community,” said Bagley. “All of that business is coming into Ellsworth, stopping at stores, gas stations, the restaurants and everything. Plus, it’s an opportunity for all of those kids to be able to be involved and see the sheriff’s department in a different light than they normally would out on the road.”
The sheriff’s department did still have a presence at the tournament despite the fact that the YMCA took the lead in terms of organization in the tournament’s return after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I’ve been involved in this for many years with the sheriff’s department,” said the Downeast Family YMCA’s associate executive Jeanne Wood. “And one of our asks was that they would stay involved with us and we would do the organization, and it went off almost flawlessly. We were very pleased with the outcome and we can’t wait for next year.”
Money raised at the tournament through ticket sales and concessions and the like will help fund some of the YMCA’s youth programs for those who would not be able to afford it otherwise. The proceeds will also benefit Sheriff’s Charities, a program that provides aid for those in the community struggling in different ways and a program that Chief Deputy Bagley says has been thriving over the last five years due in large part to partnerships with the YMCA and other local businesses and organizations.
“If you bring in more organizations, it helps with volunteers, it helps with different ideas, different outlooks, and I think it just benefits the community as a whole,” said Bagley.
It was many of those same groups both Bagley and Wood thanked profusely for helping to get this year’s tournament up and running.
“We thank everyone in the community that reached out to help us with this because it took the community to put this on,” said Wood.
“Without the businesses’ support and the donations and stuff that goes into it and all the volunteers, this tournament wouldn’t have happened,” added Bagley.
Teams will now prepare for this coming weekend’s Great Harbor Shootout, hosted by MDI’s Harbor House, while organizers start the clock on next year’s iteration of the Sheriff’s Cup, a tournament that has begun to impact multiple generations.
“We actually had a player who was talking to a friend while they were buying concessions and he said that his father had played in this tournament,” Bagley recounted. “So, it’s kind of neat to see the second generation start to come through.”