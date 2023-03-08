HERMON — Some of northern Maine’s brightest high school basketball stars gathered at Hermon High School on March 5 for the Big East Conference Senior All-Star Game.
Both Ellsworth and Mount Desert Island High School were well represented on the rosters of the four teams, two boys’ and two girls’, with a total of seven players from the two schools honored.
The girls’ game tipped off first at 1 p.m. MDI’s Soren Hopkins-Goff and Ellsworth’s Morgan Clifford were on separate rosters with Clifford playing for the orange team while Hopkins-Goff played for the green team.
“It was a lot of fun, it means a lot,” said Hopkins-Goff of the opportunity to play in the game. “It was definitely a good game to end my basketball career with.”
Hopkins-Goff, whose green team fell 69-63 to Clifford’s orange squad, played for most of the game and had several highlight moments, including a huge halfcourt shot that brought the crowd to its feet.
“I’ve never made that before, so I was very surprised it went in,” said Hopkins-Goff after the game. “I didn’t practice or anything.”
The boys’ game followed with Ellsworth’s trio of Peter Keblinsky, Eamon MacDonald and Michael Harris playing together on the orange team against the green team, coached by Peter Austin, which featured MDI’s Kadin Reed and Evan Ankrom.
“It’s an honor and I’m thankful for the opportunity,” said Reed.
“We’ve been playing with the same group of guys for a long time now and it has finally culminated in this moment. I feel honored to get this opportunity,” echoed Ankrom.
“It was great to be able to come out here one last time and play with some of our players in the conference, play with some of the best players around,” said Ellsworth’s Harris. “Unfortunately, we didn’t come away with the win. But in my mind, we won.”
In a game that featured plenty of highlight dunks and deep threes, but very little defense, the orange team fell to the greens 119-102.
MDI’s Reed and Ankrom were a huge part of that victory, putting the ball in the hoop in a variety of different ways as well as facilitating for some of their fellow all-star teammates. Both were honored to be included in what represented their final game of high school basketball and, potentially, their final game as a member of a school team of any kind.
“I’m going to a college in the NAIA division in Florida, so I want to play,” said Ankrom. “I don’t know how good I am, a lot of juniors and seniors play down there, so I’ve got to know how I can build myself up for the future.
“There definitely will be intramural sports down there but I’m ready to play out and try to see if I can make it.”
Reed was uncertain of what his basketball future may hold.
Several other players from MDI were honored for various achievements throughout the season in a ceremony between the two games. Those awardees included Sophia Brophy, Jay Haney, Emma Simard, Mia Shaw and Joey Wellman-Clouse.