BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island Unified Basketball season wrapped up earlier this month with a final scrimmage March 16 against Ellsworth High School.
The final score line of each game and the overall win-loss record for the participating teams matter very little, if at all, in the unified game. What really matters is that everyone involved comes away from the experience better for having participated in it.
“Unified basketball provides different things to different people,” said coach Matt Umphrey, who also teaches physical education and wellness at the high school. “I’ve always said everyone at a Unified game gets what they need –from the players to spectators and from the referees to the scorekeepers. Everyone is happy at Unified games. That isn’t common at any other game of basketball I’ve ever attended. It is nice to see.”
“It’s about having fun,” added team member Spencer Rose, who is now in his fifth year of playing unified basketball at MDI. “We have to compete against one another. You have to shoot. If you’re on defense, try to guard them. And when you’re on offense, try to shoot the basketball.”
“For some of our players, this is the first time they have been able to be part of a sports team and wear an MDI uniform,” said Umphrey. “Hearing a crowd cheer for you is very powerful. Seeing our students come together for a common goal is very cool.”
While the unified season is still a relatively short one due to the small number of teams available to play in the area, the concept is gaining in popularity and other schools are beginning to get involved.
There are also more and more people who are coming to watch the games, with a number of parents, teachers, students and community members filling the stands and participating in the traditional half-time dance break.
“Hopefully it continues to thrive here. It is always difficult timing being at the tail end of our winter sports season. I just hope that our fans will continue to support us,” said Umphrey, who hopes to see continued growth in the program’s offerings. “I’d also like to do some more fun events like invite Ellsworth to have a pack-the-gym night like Bangor and Brewer do.”
While the final scoreline may not matter, the program itself certainly does. And it’s easy to see who the winners are at the end of the day.