MDI’s Mollie Gray (right), alongside Ellsworth’s Grace Jaffray, looks to see if her shot fell. The Eagles defended Gray, the team's leading scorer, fiercely all night, making it difficult for the junior to get anything going.
MDI’s Sophia Brophy gets ready to shoot a free throw during the Trojans’ quarterfinal loss to Ellsworth on Feb. 17. The Trojans kept the game close early on by going 6-10 from the foul line in the first half.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
MDI juniors Mollie Gray (left) and Soren Hopkins-Goff (right) take the court together ahead of the team's quarterfinal matchup against the Ellsworth Eagles on Feb. 17.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
MDI’s Mia Shaw (left) celebrates with teammate Soren Hopkins-Goff (right) after her name is announced during the pre-game ceremonies at the quarterfinals on Feb. 17.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
MDI’s Aleksandra Hanley (left) whips a pass to Mollie Gray (right) as the Trojans tried to get something going on offense during their quarterfinal loss to Ellsworth Feb. 17.
ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING
The two teams congratulate each other after Ellsworth defeated MDI 68-33 in their quarterfinal matchup on Feb. 17 at the Cross Center in Bangor.
BANGOR — The Mount Desert Island girls’ basketball team ended its tournament run Feb. 17, losing 68-33 to the Ellsworth Eagles in the quarterfinal round.
After a spirited win over Belfast Academy booked their tickets to the Cross Insurance Center in Bangor, the Trojans knew it would require a near-perfect performance to knock off Ellsworth, who went 15-3 on the year and earned a top-three seed. The Eagles won both of the regular season matchups between the rivals, outscoring MDI 138-87.
But head coach Brent Barker’s squad has had Ellsworth’s number recently, ending the Eagles’ tournament hopes in three of the last four seasons. And anything can happen under the bright lights of the Cross Center where the stage is literally bigger, as the teams play on a college court that has 10 feet of extra space.
MDI kept the game close early, nearly outscoring the Eagles in the second quarter and happily heading into the locker room with just an 11-point deficit. They shut out Ellsworth’s Abby Radel entirely in the first half after the sophomore put up over in their previous matchup. They also did a good job slowing down Grace Jaffray, who had the second-best points-per-game average in the Big East this season (19.3).
But the Trojans struggled to score themselves at times. The team couldn’t generate the same number of open looks from three as they did against Belfast a round earlier and Mollie Gray, who was sixth in the Big East with 13.8 ppg, had trouble finding her shot. Gray was constantly swarmed by Ellsworth defenders whenever she approached the basket, unable to register her first field goal until there were four minutes left in the second quarter.
But the junior did a great job of getting to the foul line in that first half, as did some of her teammates. MDI went 6-10 from the charity stripe in the first two quarters, which helped keep them in it. Gray went 5-8 from the line on the night, while Lexi Tozier went 2-3 and Sophia Brophy went 2-4.
Ellsworth exploded out of the halftime break, however, and quickly put the game out of reach. The Eagles scored 22 points in the third quarter, after scoring just 27 in the entire first half, and added 19 more points in the fourth to finish things off. They were led by Radel, who came to life in the second half and scored all her game-high 19 points over the final two frames, and senior Morgan Clifford, who ended with 15 points on five 3-pointers.
MDI was led by Tozier, who scored 12 points to go along with five rebounds. Sophia Brophy also had five rebounds in the game and chipped in three points. Aleksandra Hanley had four points and two rebounds off the bench. Emma Simard and Nora Paulsen hit a 3-pointer each to tie for the team lead.
There was much to be proud of for the Trojans this season as they rebounded from a 1-3 start to finish 12-8 with a 1-1 record in the playoffs. They will return in 2023-24 with the entirety of a roster that included two Hancock County All-stars in Gray and Tozier and had a number of standout performers who now have another year of varsity basketball under their belts. With the lessons learned during this season, a return trip to Bangor is certainly not out of reach for Barker and his squad next year.