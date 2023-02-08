Basketball

MDI girls' bb vs EHS

MDI's Sophia Brophy drives to the hoop during the team's 78-49 loss to the Ellsworth Eagles on Feb. 7. Brophy ended her night with three points and five rebounds.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team dropped its second game of the two-game season series against rival Ellsworth on Feb. 7, losing to the Eagles 78-49 in one of the team’s last few games of the regular season.

“There’s a reason why Ellsworth is a tournament contender and a championship contender, you know, they’re good,” said MDI’s head coach Brent Barker. “They’re a good offensive team, they hit their outside shots to open up their inside game and they crash the boards hard. I give them a lot of credit. They beat us up today.”