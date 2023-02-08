ELLSWORTH — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team dropped its second game of the two-game season series against rival Ellsworth on Feb. 7, losing to the Eagles 78-49 in one of the team’s last few games of the regular season.
“There’s a reason why Ellsworth is a tournament contender and a championship contender, you know, they’re good,” said MDI’s head coach Brent Barker. “They’re a good offensive team, they hit their outside shots to open up their inside game and they crash the boards hard. I give them a lot of credit. They beat us up today.”
Ellsworth beat MDI to open the season as well, traveling to Bar Harbor and winning 60-38. Tuesday’s win put the Eagles at 15-3 on the season and most surely locked them into a top-four spot in the Heal Point Standings, which would allow them to avoid hosting a play-in game. It was also a bit of payback for the losses that MDI inflicted on the team last year, sweeping them in the regular season and ending their tournament run after just one game.
The Trojans came into this game on a hot streak that had them sitting directly behind Ellsworth in the standings. The team had won four games in a row including an upset victory over second-ranked Caribou and two wins over Presque Isle in the span of three days. And they were able to keep it close against the Eagles early on, trailing by only four points after one quarter of play. But Ellsworth broke the game wide open in the second quarter, scoring 26 points to take a 15-point lead into halftime.
“We just dug ourselves too deep of a hole early and at that point [Ellsworth] can play with a lot of confidence,” said Barker after the game. “And when they can play with confidence, you see what happens, they play really good … They shot the ball unbelievable today … but they also capitalized on our mistakes. That’s what good teams do, that’s what tournament teams do, and from day one they have been one of those contending teams and they’re looking to make a run at the tournament. And for us to counter that we have to do all the little things and today we didn’t do that.”
Despite those big wins, Coach Barker felt the matchup against the Eagles on their home court may still have been an intimidating prospect. At halftime, he reinforced the message to the team that they had the ability to hang in this game.
“We had a lot of kids playing not to lose instead of playing to win,” said Barker. “We came out [at halftime] and we said, ‘guys, we’re only down 15. You’re in this game. But we’ve gotta go out and we’ve gotta jump on them early and try to make this a game.’”
The Trojans took the message to heart and played Ellsworth close in the third quarter. Mollie Gray hit four huge three-pointers and ended her night with 16 points. Lexi Tozier was dominant in the post, scoring 12 points in the paint and going 3-6 from the foul line. But the team was unable to close the gap as Ellsworth scored 21 points in both the third and the fourth quarters to cruise to victory.
MDI has one more game this season as their contest against Washington Academy was rescheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9. The Trojans are currently 10-7 and sit in sixth place in the Heal Point Standings. A win over WA, now in fourth place, would give the team a chance to avoid a play-in game, but there might still be a need for help from other teams.
With the number of cancellations that took place this season due to weather, the Maine Principals Association has extended the deadline for teams to finish up their regular season, meaning the Trojans may not find out their exact seeding until early next week. But the game against Ellsworth has certainly shown the team the level of competition that they should expect to go up against when they enter postseason play.