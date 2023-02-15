Basketball

Trojans vs Belfast

MDI’s Emma Simard sinks a 3-pointer during the Trojans’ 54-40 win over Belfast in the 2023 tournament play-in game. The win sends MDI to the Cross Insurance Center to take on old foe Ellsworth on Friday, Feb. 17.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 14, beating the eleventh-seed Belfast Area High School Lions 54-40 in front of a home crowd.

“It feels really good,” said junior Emma Simard after the game. “We’ve worked really hard this season so I’m glad.”