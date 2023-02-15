MDI’s Emma Simard sinks a 3-pointer during the Trojans’ 54-40 win over Belfast in the 2023 tournament play-in game. The win sends MDI to the Cross Insurance Center to take on old foe Ellsworth on Friday, Feb. 17.
BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team punched its ticket to the Cross Insurance Center on Feb. 14, beating the eleventh-seed Belfast Area High School Lions 54-40 in front of a home crowd.
“It feels really good,” said junior Emma Simard after the game. “We’ve worked really hard this season so I’m glad.”
MDI and Belfast traded blows during an energetic first quarter as both teams were buoyed by the prospect of advancing to the quarter finals. The Trojans began to pull away in the second quarter, outscoring Belfast 17-7 to take a 31-18 lead into halftime.
The Lions roared back in the third, however, scoring 15 points to prevent the Trojans from putting the game away early. In the fourth, Belfast pulled to within nine as MDI tried everything they could to stay afloat. There was drama right up until the final minute, when Brent Barker’s squad was able to clamp down and finish off a 14-point victory that was much more exciting than the box score might make it seem.
“I thought [Belfast] played extremely hard,” said Barker. “They’re well coached, they came up and down the floor with us and they scrapped and they battled and I give them a lot of credit for that … We struggled a little bit the last couple of games, and this game we kind of got ourselves back in a little bit of a groove.”
Barker said his team had to make a few adjustments in the few practices they had leading up to the game based on what the staff had seen in some of Belfast’s other games this season.
“After scouting them, we saw that their zone had taken some people out of some things, so we worked the last couple of days on our zone offense and it really worked. It got us some easy shots and easy looks and we made some of those shots, so it took some of the pressure off of us early.”
Simmard certainly made her shots count, sinking three clutch 3-pointers throughout the game to help keep the Trojans ahead.
“I just knew that I really wanted to get my team to the Cross Insurance Center, so I made them!” said Simard, when asked what gave her the confidence to hit those shots. Simard also recognized the necessity of the full team’s effort in securing the victory and accomplishing the team’s day-one goal of earning a trip to Bangor.
“We went into [the game] knowing we just needed to play together,” she said after the game. “If we didn’t play together, we definitely would not have won that.”
The Trojans were led in scoring by sophomore Lexi Tozier, who put up 18 points and went a perfect four-of-four from the free-throw line. Tozier was a force under the basket, as was Mollie Gray, who grabbed a team-high nine rebounds and finished with 12 points with one 3-pointer. Gray had a hard time getting going as Belfast focused their attention on her in the early stages, but the junior did a nice job facilitating and finding her teammates for open shots. Sophia Brophy also had a nice game, chipping in six points and five rebounds of her own.
MDI’s reward for the gritty win will be a third game against the Ellsworth Eagles, who swept the regular season series between the two teams by a combined total of 138-87.
“What’s the cliche? It’s tough to beat a team three times, especially in an MDI/Ellsworth game,” said Barker, whose team went 3-0 against the Eagles last season. “We’ll give them what we’ve got and if it’s good enough, it’s good enough. And if it’s not, they’ll be moving on. I think our kids will be ready. They’re looking forward to it and we’ll see how it all goes.”
The game between the rivals is scheduled for Friday, Feb. 17 at 4 p.m. The MDI boys’ team also traveled to Foxcroft Academy this week for their play-in game, the results of which were unknown at press time.