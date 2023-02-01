Basketball

MDI vs Bucksport 2023

MDI senior Alex Gray is fouled as he puts up a shot in the boys’ basketball 58-54 loss to Bucksport High School on Jan. 31. Gray ended the game with eight points.

 ISLANDER PHOTO BY ZACH LANNING

BAR HARBOR — As the weather gets colder, the regular season basketball games tend to get even more consequential. And the tilt between Bucksport and Mount Desert Island High School, in which the Golden Bucks held on to a tight 58-54 lead for the win, was no exception.

The frigid temperatures outside stood in stark contrast to the heat coming off the court as the twelfth-ranked Golden Bucks sought to leapfrog the eleventh-place Trojans in the Heal Point standings. The two evenly matched teams traded blows in an incredibly close, back-and-forth matchup in which each held a lead at one point or another, with Bucksport ultimately coming out on top.