BAR HARBOR — As the weather gets colder, the regular season basketball games tend to get even more consequential. And the tilt between Bucksport and Mount Desert Island High School, in which the Golden Bucks held on to a tight 58-54 lead for the win, was no exception.
The frigid temperatures outside stood in stark contrast to the heat coming off the court as the twelfth-ranked Golden Bucks sought to leapfrog the eleventh-place Trojans in the Heal Point standings. The two evenly matched teams traded blows in an incredibly close, back-and-forth matchup in which each held a lead at one point or another, with Bucksport ultimately coming out on top.
“We didn’t take care of the ball, we didn’t rebound as well as we could have against that team, and we had guys that were trying to make plays instead of trusting their teammates,” said head coach Justin Norwood, reflecting on the loss after the game.
The Trojans were led by Kadin Reed, who had 15 points with one three-pointer. Reed also had nine rebounds and went 4-5 from the foul line. Senior Evan Ankrom, who also hit a three-pointer, had nine points in the contest while teammates Alex Gray and Brandon Marsh both chipped in eight. Marsh also had six rebounds on the night.
Bucks star Evan Donnell set the tone early with a nice banked three-pointer to open the scoring. He followed that up with a well-executed pick and roll, finding teammate Jake Williams for the score. Donnell, Williams and Caden Blackwood carried the majority of the scoring load for Bucksport in the game, each finishing with a double-digit point total.
After the Bucks jumped out to an early lead, the Trojans were able to battle back. They were only down by one point at the end of the first quarter and were even able to take the lead early in the second quarter. But the team went ice cold to end the half, unable to get anything to fall. Bucksport capitalized on the scoring lull to take a five-point lead into the locker room at the break. They then exploded out of the gate in the third quarter and increased their lead to 10 points heading into the final frame.
The Trojans made it a game, though, buckling down on defense and getting to within one point of the Golden Bucks with around a minute left in the game. The contest’s final seconds were incredibly tense as MDI fought desperately to close the gap. But the Trojans couldn’t connect on several three-point attempts to tie things up before Donnell and Williams hit a few clutch free-throws to put the game out of reach.
Despite the loss, Norwood was proud of the way his team fought to stay in the game after going down in the third quarter.
“We have a group of kids that I’m really proud of that didn’t quit. They kept battling,” said Norwood. “Down 10, it was pretty bleak, but they battled and got us within one. We just couldn’t make plays at the end.”
MDI’s position is now uncertain as they fall to 5-10 with only three games left to play and no rematch against the Golden Bucks to try and recoup some Heal Points. Wins over Presque Isle and Washington Academy would certainly help their chances, with an upset win over top-ranked Ellsworth in the final game of the regular season being the equivalent of a Heal Point Hail Mary.
The Bucks, now 6-8 on the season, had been struggling up to this point. The team dropped eight of 10 games after opening the season 3-0. But they’ve started to turn things around as the tournament draws near, beating John Bapst 56-51 on Jan. 28 before making it two in a row with this win over the Trojans.
The Heal Point standings had not been updated by press time to reflect these latest game results.