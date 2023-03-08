SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The smell of leather and hardwood is in the air as Mount Desert Island gears up for what has become the largest postseason basketball tournament in the state: The Great Harbor Shootout.
The tournament returned for the first time in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 29th time Harbor House has hosted the multi-day event, which offers high school and middle school players a chance to compete against a number of different teams from around the state.
“We try and schedule the first matchups with two teams that don’t normally play each other because you want them to play teams that they don’t normally play in the regular season, ” said Diana Novella, director of events and community relations at Harbor House.
Novella noted that, while not quite back to the peak pre-pandemic participation levels that saw 86 teams duke it out in the double-elimination tournament, this year’s iteration will have 75 teams compete for bragging rights across six separate brackets.
MDI High School will enter three high school level teams, two on the boys’ side and one in the girls’ bracket, while Acadian Youth Sports will enter two teams in the girls’ middle school bracket and one in the boys’ bracket. Ellsworth, Bucksport and Sumner also have teams entered along with schools from Camden Hills, Fort Kent, Presque Isle and Madawaska.
Games will be played on six courts across five separate locations: Pemetic Elementary School, MDI High School, Trenton Elementary, the MDI YMCA and Mount Desert Elementary in Northeast Harbor. The first round will begin on Friday, March 17, and the championship matches will be held on Sunday, March 19.
Novella says that the number of different rosters, which do not include high school seniors, as well as their geographic diversity, provide people with a great look at what’s to come for the sport in the state of Maine.
“It’s always been an underclassmen tournament and it’s kind of a preview for what’s coming next year,” said Novella. “That’s how people look at it.”
Businesses in the region look at the tournament as a great opportunity as well, but for a different reason. Much like the Sheriff’s Cup, the tournament helps to bring in an influx of people during a time that is historically slow in terms of tourism.
“There are places that open up a week or two earlier to accommodate teams,” Novella explained. “It’s a nice boost to Bar Harbor and Ellsworth and places around here because it is quieter in the winter.
“So, to have 75 teams with parents, grandparents, going to restaurants and staying in hotels, it’s a nice little economic boost.”
The tournament is also a boost for Harbor House, which uses the proceeds to help support its community service efforts on the island.
“It’s our second biggest fundraiser of the year and helps offset costs for our youth sports programming and our afterschool programming as well,” said Novella.
“We’re able to offer free afterschool programming for third through eighth grade and offer our sports programming at a discounted rate because of this.”
Many businesses in the area have gotten involved to help support the tournament. First National Bank, the tournament’s underwriter, has contributed, along with Darling’s Chevrolet, Versant Power, Witham Family Hotels and Governor’s Restaurant and Bakery, among others.
Organizers are still looking for volunteers to help with things like running the game clock and selling tickets across the different locations. Those interested in getting involved are asked to reach out to Novella at (207) 244-3713 or via email at diana@harborhousemdi.org