Basketball

Oceanside’s Audrey Mackie looks to pass as Old Town’s Makayla Emerson during the 2022 Great Harbor Shootout.

ISLANDER PHOTO BY MIKE MANDELL

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — The smell of leather and hardwood is in the air as Mount Desert Island gears up for what has become the largest postseason basketball tournament in the state: The Great Harbor Shootout.

The tournament returned for the first time in 2022 after a two-year hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic. This year marks the 29th time Harbor House has hosted the multi-day event, which offers high school and middle school players a chance to compete against a number of different teams from around the state.