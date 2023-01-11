Basketball

ORONO — After a difficult start to the season, opening the year 1-3, the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team has rattled off a number of impressive wins as the players seem to have found their groove.

The Trojans have won three of their last four, including impressive back-to-back wins on the road over Winslow and Orono, to get themselves back to .500 on the season.

