Junior Aleksandra Hanley drives to the hoop during MDI’s 53-19 victory over the Orono Red Riots Jan. 10. Hanley’s increased scoring, along with several others on the team, has helped the Trojans cruise to two dominant victories in a row and get their record back to .500 on the season.
Dominant defense has been the key to MDI girls’ basketball’s latest winning streak. Here, Mia Shaw defends a player from Orono during the team’s 53-19 win Jan. 11. Shaw and the Trojans completely shut out the Red Riots in the first half, taking a 22-0 lead into the locker room at halftime.
PHOTOS COURTESY OF BARRY GUTRADT
ORONO — After a difficult start to the season, opening the year 1-3, the Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team has rattled off a number of impressive wins as the players seem to have found their groove.
The Trojans have won three of their last four, including impressive back-to-back wins on the road over Winslow and Orono, to get themselves back to .500 on the season.
The most impressive part of their recent wins is the completeness of their performance in each of the games. Their latest win, a 53-19 thrashing of a winless Orono on Jan. 10, saw the team complete a literal shutout of the Red Riots in the first half. They surrendered zero points while scoring 22 of their own. The Trojans then matched their entire first half scoring output in the third quarter, doubling their total to 44 while surrendering only nine points to their opposition.
Mollie Gray led the team in scoring in the game, putting up 14 points while going four of five from the line. Several other Trojans contributed to what was a fairly even scoring distribution in the game, however, with Lexi Tozier scoring nine points, Sophia Brophy putting up eight, Aleksandra Hanley putting up seven and freshman Lily Norwood chipping in six points after sinking two three-point shots.
The shifting of the scoring load has been a theme for MDI in recent wins, helping to take some of the pressure off Gray, who was the focal point of the offense through much of the early part of the season. Dominant first halves have also been a theme lately, evidenced by the team’s 48-point explosion over the first two quarters in their 71-28 win over Winslow Jan. 7.
MDI surrendered only 12 points through three quarters in that game, taking a 61-12 lead into the final frame. Several Trojans scored in double digits including Tozier, who put in a game-high 17. Gray and Brophy both had 14 in the match while Hanley scored 10.
The caveat to these impressive victories is that they came against the bottom two teams in the Class B Heal point standings. Both Winslow and Orono are winless so far this season and are tied for sixteenth. The Trojans currently sit in tenth place, just behind a John Bapst team they defeated in the season opener. The team’s next three-game stretch will be incredibly important for their overall standings. MDI will face off against Presque Isle, ranked sixth, Houlton, ranked seventh, and the undefeated first-place Old Town Coyotes, who beat the Trojans 49-21 earlier this month.
Head coach Brent Barker and his squad will have to hope that their dominant success against lesser opponents will translate into competitive performances against teams ahead of them in the standings. Luckily, two of those next three games will be at home with the Wildcats coming to town on Thursday, Jan. 12 at 5:30 p.m.