CARIBOU — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team has gotten hot at just the right time as an impressive trip up to The County this past weekend yielded two wins, one of them a huge upset over Caribou High School, and a meteoric rise in the Heal Point Standings.
The win over Caribou was close, with the Trojans ultimately prevailing 49-47. Sophia Brophy, Mollie Gray and Lexi Tozier all had double-digit point totals in that game.
MDI followed up the huge win with another close victory over Presque Isle. The Trojans won 60-57 behind a 16-point outing from Gray, improving their record to 8-6. And to top it all off, the team faced off against Presque Isle once again on Jan. 30 in a game rescheduled from earlier in the season due to inclement weather, and turned in a dominant performance in a 55-27 win to go 3-0.
"It's been a really long time since we've gone 2-0 on a trip up to The County," said head coach Brent Barker. "And then to come back and play the way they did after all the travel ... I'm very impressed with their performance."
The win streak catapulted the Trojans from eighth place in the standings to fourth place and guaranteed them a winning record even if they lose all three of their final games against Bucksport, Washington Academy and Ellsworth.