CARIBOU — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team has gotten hot at just the right time as an impressive trip up to The County this past weekend yielded two wins, one of them a huge upset over Caribou High School, and a meteoric rise in the Heal Point Standings.

The win over Caribou was close, with the Trojans ultimately prevailing 49-47. Sophia Brophy, Mollie Gray and Lexi Tozier all had double-digit point totals in that game.

