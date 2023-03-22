BAR HARBOR — The 29th annual Great Harbor Shootout was held this past weekend, with three local teams getting a shot at a championship in their respective brackets.
The tournament, beginning on March 17 and culminating with championship rounds on March 19, saw 75 teams from all over the state compete in middle and high school boys’ and girls’ brackets.
The games were held in several different locations including Pemetic Elementary School, Mount Desert Island High School, Trenton Elementary, the MDI YMCA and Mount Desert Elementary.
“There were some really great games all weekend,” said Diana Novella, director of events and community relations at Harbor House, the organization that hosts the tournament every year. “The weather also cooperated with us this weekend and kids got to play outside on the courts in between games.”
The weekend was made even sweeter by the fact that a local team won a championship with Acadian Youth Sports 7/8 grade boys’ team going a perfect 6-0 and defeating Hodgdon 73-54 in the finals.
“The boys played exceptionally well all weekend, and particularly in the finals,” said Kyle McKim, who coached the team. “The Hodgdon team is a team we have faced a couple of times in different tournaments, and they are a very talented team.
“It was very cool as a coach to see it all come together in a game like that and to see all of the boys’ hard work pay off in a big way, in a big game.”
The AYS boys had come close to tasting glory the weekend before, making it all the way to the championship round of the Sheriff’s Cup before losing to a team from Ellsworth who were hosting the tournament.
This time around, the games were on their turf and the team, made up of students from various elementary and middle schools on MDI, used their home-court advantage to beat teams from Narraguagus, Presque Isle and Lynx, among others.
“I think that anytime you come close to winning one, and then turn around the next weekend and have a chance to play in your home tournament, it provides a little extra motivation,” said McKim. “[The team] stayed focused and remembered that there are two things in this world that we can control, and that’s our attitude and our effort. The boys took that to heart and certainly showed it in this tournament.”
The Ellsworth High School girls’ basketball team, who were spotted in possession of their recently acquired Gold Ball trophy during tournament play over the weekend, continued their winning ways and made a run at the finals in their bracket. With the majority of their state-championship winning squad intact, the Eagles went 6-1 with wins over Nokomis, Medomak Valley, Jonesport-Beals and Caribou. The team came up just short of winning it all, however, falling to Rockland 76-72 in the championship match.
“The girls played hard, they played well, they battled in that championship game and came from behind and at one point took a one point lead at one point,” said Dan Sargent, who coached the girls during the tournament.
“They had a long, wonderful season with a tremendous run at the end … They play hard and they’ve been together for a long, long time, and they’re young. They’re just unbelievably young. The outlook for the next few years for the Ellsworth girls is very bright.”
Rockland also dominated the boys’ high school bracket, beating Lincoln Academy 99-62 in the finals on Sunday. The dual wins are significant as the high school teams from that area are slated to switch from Class B South to Class B North next year and so will be in direct competition with teams like Ellsworth and MDI in the regular season for the first time. And this tournament served as a great first look at what the area teams might be up against when things get going again next season.
“The local teams are always excited to play teams that they don’t get to play in the regular season and watch teams they don’t get to see during it as well,” said Novella. “And the kids that are going to be coming up through the high school program get to see what the competition is going to look like in the future.”
A team of middle school girls from the Ellsworth area, playing under the Down East Family YMCA banner, came in second place in their respective bracket after finishing in second place the week before at the Sheriff’s Cup tournament as well. The team went 4-2 on the weekend, losing twice to Hampden including a 54-31 loss in the finals. The Ellsworth boys high school team also competed, going 5-2 with two losses to Lincoln Academy.
Several other schools from the area, including Sumner and Bucksport, also entered teams into the tournament. And though they may not have made it through to the championship rounds, the experience gained in these postseason tournaments is invaluable as the players keep their eyes focused on next season.
“We have a younger group this year and guys that are going to have to step in and fill some big roles,” said Dillan Harmon, who did not coach his boys high school squad due to MPA regulations, but observed the team throughout the tournament.
“They had some good runs this weekend and I was happy to see the new group together … The best teams are in the gym all year long and we’re trying to build that together. I have great support from my assistant/JV coach Alex Ohara and Xavier Tracey who do a bunch when we can’t coach in spring and fall periods.”
Overall, everyone was pleased with how the tournament unfolded. The event has become one of the premiere offseason basketball tournaments in the state and provides a number of benefits to teams as well as Harbor House and businesses in the area.
“The Harbor House does a good job putting on the tournament,” said Sargent. “It’s a huge undertaking, obviously, trying to coordinate the officials and volunteers and everything.”
“We’re looking forward to next year already, and we’re always working to improve the tournament,” said Novella. “But overall, it was a great weekend.”