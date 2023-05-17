Baseball

BAR HARBOR — With only a few games left to play in the regular season, both the baseball and softball teams at Mount Desert Island High School are looking to climb in the Heal Point Standings as they jockey for better playoff positioning.

Currently sitting as the sixth seed in Class B North, the baseball team has a shot to pass fifth-seeded Oceanside, who sit just fractions of a point ahead of them in the standings despite having a better record on the year. The Trojans, who began the season 4-1 with a huge opening-day upset over the defending champion Ellsworth Eagles, have slipped to 5-5 on the year after consecutive losses to Old Town, Bucksport and John Bapst. Results from the team’s game against Brewer on May 17 were unknown at press time.