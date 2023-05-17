BAR HARBOR — With only a few games left to play in the regular season, both the baseball and softball teams at Mount Desert Island High School are looking to climb in the Heal Point Standings as they jockey for better playoff positioning.
Currently sitting as the sixth seed in Class B North, the baseball team has a shot to pass fifth-seeded Oceanside, who sit just fractions of a point ahead of them in the standings despite having a better record on the year. The Trojans, who began the season 4-1 with a huge opening-day upset over the defending champion Ellsworth Eagles, have slipped to 5-5 on the year after consecutive losses to Old Town, Bucksport and John Bapst. Results from the team’s game against Brewer on May 17 were unknown at press time.
Remaining on the schedule for MDI is an away double-header against the 1-6 Caribou Vikings, as well as a pivotal rematch against Old Town, who currently sit in fourth place in the region. The Trojans will also take on the 3-6 Hermon Hawks, before finishing the season against Ellsworth, who have righted the ship and are back at the top of the table after a rocky start and who will no doubt be looking for revenge for their opening day loss.
The softball team is currently sitting at 4-6 and in sixth place in the standings. Unlike the baseball team, they are in more danger of moving down a spot as they sit just two points ahead of John Bapst, a team they have beaten twice so far this season.
A win in any of their final three games of the season, however, could dramatically alter their playoff fortunes. The Trojans play Old Town, who are currently in fifth place, on Thursday, May 25, followed by Hermon, who are in second place in the region, on Monday, May 29. They will also end the year against Ellsworth, who are sitting in fourth place with a record of 7-3.
The games earlier in the season against Old Town and Ellsworth were both close, meaning the Trojans have hope heading into the last leg of the season.