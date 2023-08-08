SHREWSBURY, Mass. — The Trenton Acadians just keep making history.
Eight days after annexing the first state American Legion baseball championship in the program’s near half-century of existence, this group of players from Mount Desert Island, George Stevens Academy and Ellsworth High Schools is headed to the biggest stage of Legion baseball.
The Acadians delivered a dominating performance to capture the Northeast Regional championship with a 6-1 victory over Nashua, N.H., at Holy Cross College Sunday.
Trenton had beaten Nashua 3-1 to open its tournament run.
Coach Brad Smith’s club, which is now 20-5, will head to the American Legion World Series in Shelby, N.C., only the third team from Maine to reach the World Series, with Nova Seafood and Andrews Post being the others.
Nova Seafood of Portland won the championship in 2004.
The World Series is scheduled to start on Aug. 10.
The Acadians had won their first three games in the Northeast Regionals before falling to Greece, N.Y., 13-1 on Saturday.
Trenton had already clinched a berth in Sunday’s title game prior to playing New York, and Nashua defeated Greece earlier Sunday to set up the winner-take-all contest with the Acadians.
The Acadians struck for a single run in the top of the third and got two more in the fourth, and put it away with a three-run uprising in the sixth.
David Baugh spearheaded the offense by going 3-for-4 with two doubles while Dawson Curtis and Joey Wellman-Clouse each contributed two singles and an RBI.
During this incredible run by the Trenton Acadians, a different hero has risen to the forefront almost every game.
On Friday afternoon, it was Colin Sullivan’s turn.
Sullivan, a product of Mount Desert Island High School, delivered the decisive two-run single in the top of the eighth inning as Trenton rallied to defeat Cumberland, Rhode Island, 7-3 in the Northeast American Legion baseball regional tournament.