BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team stunned Ellsworth on April 25, handing the defending state champions their first loss since May of last year with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.
“I just think we competed like champions today. We never gave up,” said MDI’s head coach Matt Haney after the game. “It wasn’t looking great. [Peter] Keblinsky is a good pitcher, and he was just burying us. But we hung around, we took enough pitches, we ran the bases well, we took an extra base where it was, we were patient at the plate, we got his pitch count up and then some good things happened.”
The game was the first of the season for the Trojans while the Ellsworth team came into the contest with a 3-2 win over Foxcroft already under their belt. The Eagles certainly looked like the team with more game experience early on as they jumped on MDI’s starter, Jay Haney, right from the get-go to take a 1-0 lead in the top of the first.
Keblinsky, who drove in the first run with a hard-hit single, was also dominant on the mound, holding the Trojans hitless through the first four innings and striking out seven. Haney had also settled in for MDI before another hard-hit ball, this time by Kyle Kenney, brought home another run to put Ellsworth up 2-0.
MDI finally got on the board in the fifth; however, after Haney lined a ball off Keblinsky’s glove that the Ellsworth hurler lost track of, allowing MDI’s Jacob Shields to score from third base. But Keblinsky responded with a strikeout to end the inning, leaving three Trojans stranded on base.
After Ellsworth pushed another run across in the top of the sixth thanks to Hunter Boles, things looked bleak for the home team. With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, down two runs to the state champs and missing several starters due to a school trip to Europe scheduled over spring break, the Trojans could have walked away from the game feeling good about a gritty performance in a close loss. But, after drawing back-to-back walks, MDI’s Matt Levesque, playing in his first varsity game, lined a single into center field to cut Ellsworth’s lead to one.
The hit prompted Ellsworth’s head coach Dan Curtis to take Keblinsky off the mound, moving the senior to shortstop and bringing in Jackson Barry to try and get out of the inning. But Barry’s first pitch got past his catcher, allowing Levesque to move to second base. On the next pitch, freshman Spencer Grierson hit a line drive right at Keblinsky, who overthrew the first baseman, allowing both runs to score thanks to the heads-up baserunning by Levesque.
“In that last inning, we had guys up and down the lineup doing the right thing,” said coach Haney. “Taking an extra base on a ball in the dirt, that doesn’t necessarily show up in the box score … But that’s how you win games, especially early on when the weather is bad.”
After a flyout ended the sixth, Haney and crew got three quick outs from Ellsworth in the top of the seventh to end the game and steal a 4-3 victory over their rivals.
“It’s always good to beat Ellsworth,” said Jay Haney, who ended his day with eight strikeouts. “It’s always good to beat anyone, but especially them … Everybody on our team contributed in some way and we just had guys step up like Matthew Levesque … that’s pretty cool for him and for the entire organization just to know that we’re doing everything right … It was just really fun and I’m excited for the rest of the season.”
“Both teams struggled to hit the ball well on a nice, chilly, cold day and at the end of it we missed a play and that’s that,” said Ellsworth’s coach Curtis. “It’s just how quick it happens at the high school level.”
Ellsworth will look to rebound quickly as the team traveled to Brewer for a game on April 26, the result of which was unknown at press time.
MDI will face John Bapst on Friday, April 28, but will first take some time to appreciate the well-earned victory.
“Ellsworth does those little things too, that’s what makes them such a tough opponent is they really focus on that,” said coach Haney. “They get their bunts down, they’re always in the right place and they are a tough opponent, they don’t beat themselves and that was a great fun game today … I am proud of the whole-team effort.
“I look at this team as a program, we have 31 players playing baseball and we practice together, and we have some guys away on a trip, so we had some guys playing today that are primarily JV guys and went out there and performed. Because they’re such an important part of the program, this is a win for 31 players and six coaches and just a great bit of teamwork.”