Baseball

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team stunned Ellsworth on April 25, handing the defending state champions their first loss since May of last year with a 4-3 come-from-behind victory.

“I just think we competed like champions today. We never gave up,” said MDI’s head coach Matt Haney after the game. “It wasn’t looking great. [Peter] Keblinsky is a good pitcher, and he was just burying us. But we hung around, we took enough pitches, we ran the bases well, we took an extra base where it was, we were patient at the plate, we got his pitch count up and then some good things happened.”