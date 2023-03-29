BAR HARBOR — Contrary to popular belief, monitoring groundhogs and spotting robins are not the most reliable ways to mark the end of winter.
The only true signal that spring has finally sprung is the release of the baseball and softball game schedules, something that Mount Desert Island High School did earlier this week.
While the full schedule for both sports, as well as those for tennis and outdoor track, can be found on the school's website, there are a few key matchups worth highlighting ahead of the preseason.
The softball team, which went 9-2 in the regular season last year against Class B North opponents, will begin with scrimmages against Belfast Area High School, Sumner and Hampden Academy in early April. The team will then open the regular season against John Bapst, a team they beat twice last season by a combined score of 25-6, at home on Thursday, April 27.
The Trojans will follow that up with two home games against Presque Isle and a home game against Old Town, teams that split regular-season series against MDI last spring. Their home game against Ellsworth will be on Thursday, May 4, while the team's regular-season finale will be played at EHS on Wednesday, May 31. The game before that will be an away game against the Hermon Hawks, the team that ended MDI's playoff run last year with a 2-1 victory in extra innings.
The baseball team, which went 7-5 in regional play last spring, will fill out their preseason with scrimmages against Belfast, Hampden and Woodland. The Trojans will bookend their regular season with games against Ellsworth, who beat the Trojans twice last year on their way to a Class B State title, on April 25 and May 31.
The boys will also play two games against Old Town, against whom they split their regular season series before the Coyotes eliminated the Trojans from the playoffs in the second round with a 10-4 win. MDI will travel to Old Town on Monday, May 1, and will welcome in the Coyotes on Thursday, May 25.
The playoffs for both teams are scheduled to begin on Tuesday, June 6.