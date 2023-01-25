Baseball

HERMON — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team hit the road Jan. 24 to take on the Hermon Hawks, a team with which they were neck and neck in the Heal Point standings heading into the game.

MDI handled the Hawks with ease earlier in the season, clipping their wings in a 52-33 victory on Dec. 29. But it appears that Hermon’s New Year’s resolution was to exact revenge as they turned the tables on the Trojans in this one, snuffing out a late comeback attempt in front of a raucous home crowd to split the season series with a 50-43 win.

