MDI head coach Brent Barker uses a time out to draw up a play during the Trojan’s impressive comeback attempt against Hermon on Jan. 24. Unfortunately, the comeback would fall short and the Hawks would prevail 50-43 in front of an electric home crowd.
MDI head coach Brent Barker uses a time out to draw up a play during the Trojan’s impressive comeback attempt against Hermon on Jan. 24. Unfortunately, the comeback would fall short and the Hawks would prevail 50-43 in front of an electric home crowd.
HERMON — The Mount Desert Island High School girls’ basketball team hit the road Jan. 24 to take on the Hermon Hawks, a team with which they were neck and neck in the Heal Point standings heading into the game.
MDI handled the Hawks with ease earlier in the season, clipping their wings in a 52-33 victory on Dec. 29. But it appears that Hermon’s New Year’s resolution was to exact revenge as they turned the tables on the Trojans in this one, snuffing out a late comeback attempt in front of a raucous home crowd to split the season series with a 50-43 win.
“They were ready for us,” said head coach Brent Barker after the game. “They came out and made adjustments from the first time we played them and then they executed on that. I thought our effort was really good, but they made more shots than we did. That’s what it boils down to.”
Hermon came out of the gate firing, with Sadie Campbell sinking back-to-back three-pointers to put the Trojans in an early 6-0 hole.
“If you look at the margin [of victory], that was it,” said Barker, referring to the deficit at the start of the game. “We talked about that the last few days in practice, know who their shooters are and call that.”
Barker’s team also struggled to get anything going on offense in the first quarter, finishing with only four points compared to Hermon’s 11. Only Mollie Gray hit a field goal in the first eight minutes while Sophia Brophy contributed the other two points from the line.
“We had a lot of one pass, one shot, quick shots,” said Barker. “We needed the ball to swing sides of the floor and it didn’t. We settled a little bit. But I thought our last seven, eight minutes were really, really good, and I was happy with our effort and our fight.”
The Trojans did turn things around in the second quarter, raising their level of physicality and finding some open shots. Brophy and Lexi Tozier battled for rebounds under the basket, ending the game with five and eight boards respectively. Brophy also delivered on the offensive end while Gray hit one of her two three-pointers, but Hermon was able to keep pace and held on to a six-point lead heading into halftime.
The Hawks would more than double that lead, however, after an explosive third quarter put them ahead 40-24. The home team was locked in, playing physically and fast, and seemed to be lifted into an even higher gear by an extremely vocal student section. Coach Barker admitted that the crowd factor may have impacted the Trojans as well as they fought desperately to get back in the game.
“You hate to say it did [have an impact], and it probably did, but they came out ready to play,” said Barker. “I told our kids that we need to focus on what we can do and we’ve got to take [the crowd] out of play. I thought our kids had a much better second half, especially near the end of the third quarter through the fourth quarter. But we didn’t handle it real well early and we got ourselves down. Maybe it was more what Hermon did to us. They played really good defense, they took away some of our post stuff and, offensively, they hit shots.”
The final stretch was fraught with excitement as MDI picked up the intensity in an attempt to mount a comeback. The Trojans were able to generate a few turnovers and hit some clutch shots in an incredibly physical fourth quarter, cutting Hermon’s lead to just five points with 43 seconds left to play. But the Hawks held on, sinking both free throws after a technical foul was called on the Trojans and running out the rest of the clock to seal the win.
“That’s some of the things that happen this time of year,” said Barker. “You’ve got teams that start making adjustments. But you still have to hit shots.”
Making adjustments, and making shots, become even more crucial as wins and losses become even more important towards the end of the regular season. Hermon (8-5) moved from ninth to sixth in the Heal Point standings after the game while MDI (6-6) dropped from eighth to tenth.
The Trojans will travel north this weekend to take on Caribou and Presque Isle before returning home on Wednesday, Feb. 1 to play Bucksport.