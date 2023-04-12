BELFAST — The Mount Desert Island High School baseball team kicked off the 2023 campaign on April 8 with a scrimmage against Belfast Area High School.
It wasn’t exactly baseball weather as the temperature hovered in the mid-30s while teams warmed up, but the team was still excited to be on the diamond to get their first live reps of the spring.
“Baseball season is the greatest,” said head coach Matt Haney before the contest.
“The sun’s out, it’s a little chilly today, but this is the way it’s supposed to be. And it’s really proven to be a fun group of players to be around. We have a mix of guys with some experience, some newer guys, so it’s just going to be a lot of fun.”
The Trojans were originally scheduled to play a double-header against the Lions, but the format shifted to one nine-inning game.
“It’s a little bit of a bummer that it’s not a double-header, but a nine-inning game is nice,” said MDI senior Aiden Grant. “We’ll still get to bat through the whole order a couple of times.”
The teammates were certainly excited to get the reps as it was just their second day outside in this early stage of the season. Coach Haney explained that the team was really just focused on shaking off the winter rust and getting back into baseball form by just being out on the diamond.
“We’re just looking at seeing the ball up in the sky,” said Haney. “We’re looking at the full distance with the ball bouncing off the dirt. And really just having fun and being teammates, that’s what we’re trying to accomplish today.”
Haney and his staff will also be looking to see who they have available to step up and fill some of the holes left by last year’s graduated senior class. The Trojans will specifically be looking to fill spots in the pitching rotation as the team lost a good number of arms and will have a large number of innings to fill throughout the season.
Junior Jay Haney took the mound for MDI to start things off in this game and, after walking the first batter, settled down and struck out the side. The team rotated in several other pitchers throughout the contest and were able to get plenty of live looks in the batter’s box against Belfast’s pitchers.
“This season, we’re trying to have a good time out there,” said Grant. “We’ll scrap together some pitching and get the bats going for sure.”
“This is a great group of guys, they’re all pulling for each other,” said coach Haney. “It should be a fun team to be on a fun team to watch.”
The Trojans continued their preseason with a scrimmage against Hampden Academy April 13. They will then take on Woodland High School at UMaine Orono on Saturday, April 15, before opening the regular season against Ellsworth on Tuesday, April 25.