BAR HARBOR — High school baseball coaches will find it easier to communicate with players on the field in 2024 thanks to the passage of a new rule.
The National Federation of State High School Associations announced recently that high school coaches will be able to use one-way communications devices starting next spring.
The devices can be used for the purposes of coaches communicating with catchers to call pitches, according to a NFHS news release.
According to the release, coaches must remain in the dugout while using the devices while the catcher is the lone player who is permitted to be communicated with defensively.
Coaches cannot use it to communicate with batters.
“This change is consistent with the growth of the game and is indicative of a measured and responsible approach to enable technology into our level of competition,” said Elliot Hopkins, NFHS director of sports and educational services and liaison to the Baseball Rules Committee.
“The committee has made these changes to maintain the balance between offense and defense; increase the pace of play; and will responsibly manage technology so there is no advantaged gained by schools that have more available resources than some of their contemporaries.”
While it remains to be seen how much the device will be used among Hancock County schools next spring, the new rules undoubtedly will make communication between coaches in the dugout and catchers on the field easier.
The new rule was approved last month by members of NFHS’s baseball rules committee at their annual meeting in Indianapolis.
Baseball was the fourth most popular high school sport for boys according to the NFHS’s most recent survey, with 481,004 student-athletes in 15,925 high schools nationwide participating in the game.