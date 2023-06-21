MOUNT DESERT ISLAND — Over 120 kids from the island and nearby communities have been participating in the Acadian Youth Sports baseball and softball program since late April. Their regular season ended last week.
“Little League has been going really well this year,” said AYS Executive Sports Administrator Nikki Chan. “Each team has played between 12 and 16 games this season.”
Chan said that after the COVID-19 pandemic, she was unsure of how community sports would bounce back. “But both this and last year, Acadian Youth Sports are thriving and flourishing.”
AYS is a nonprofit organization that is locally funded. It organizes football, cheerleading, golf, basketball, softball and baseball programs for children on MDI and neighboring towns throughout the year.
During the spring and summer, coaches are kept busy by the 10 baseball and softball teams that make up the program. “We have games every day,” said Peter Hastings, an AYS board member and coach.
The teams, made up of kids from MDI, Trenton and Lamoine, are divided by age. There are three minor league baseball teams for boys ages 7-10, three softball minor league teams for girls ages 7-10, three major league baseball teams for boys ages 11-12 and one junior league baseball team for seventh and eighth grade boys.
Both the baseball and softball teams travel to Blue Hill, Calais and Machias for games. At home, they play at the Bar Harbor and Town Hill fields.
Hastings coaches the White AYS Minor Baseball Team, which has gone 15-1 so far this season. “I don’t think I can take much credit for that though,” he said. He also mentioned that the Black AYS Major Baseball Team “has had a true winning season.”
After their regular season, standout players from each of the teams will move on to a regional tournament circuit as an all-star team. They will play against teams in District 1 for the opportunity to head to states. Last year, the AYS Major League Softball Team was state runners-up.
On the weekend of Aug. 4, AYS will host Little League teams from across the state for the 24th Marty Lyons Classic Tournament at the Bar Harbor fields.
As the regular baseball season winds down and AYS prepares for all-star baseball, registration also opens for a Future Trojans Basketball Camp June 26-29. The football season will begin in early August.
“AYS is an incredible community resource,” said Hastings. “About 1,000 kids play for AYS every year.”
Youth leagues aim to create better athletes, Hastings said, but added that is “secondary to their individual personal growth – the team members become not only better athletes but better citizens as well.”
“It is a great opportunity for kids to stay active, build friendships, practice discipline and motivation,” added Chan.
She said that none of what AYS achieves would be possible without the support of the athletes’ families and parents. “It really is an experience that not all youth athletes have the privilege of getting.”