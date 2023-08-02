Baseball

AUGUSTA — It’s easy to win championships when your ballclub has a team-first attitude.

During their incredible run to the state senior American Legion baseball championship, the Trenton Acadians were the definition of that.

Isaac MacDonnell

(Left) Colin Sullivan stands at the plate during a regular season game at MDI High School. (Right) First baseman Isaac MacDonnell.
Colin Sullivan

Colin Sullivan stands the plate during a regular season game at MDIHS.
AJ Lozano

{span}AJ Lozano up to bat.{/span}
Joey Wellman-Clouse

Joey Wellman-Clouse tosses a pitch during a regular season game.