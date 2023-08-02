AUGUSTA — It’s easy to win championships when your ballclub has a team-first attitude.
During their incredible run to the state senior American Legion baseball championship, the Trenton Acadians were the definition of that.
This group of young ballplayers, representing Mount Desert Island and Ellsworth high schools along with George Stevens Academy, were willing to do whatever it took to assure the scoreboard was in their favor when the final out was recorded, and that we-before-me mindset produced an unblemished run through the state tournament, culminating in a 2-0 victory over North Division rival Hampden on Saturday.
It was the Trenton organization’s first state Legion title in nearly a half-century of existence and in 95 years of American Legion baseball in Maine, and the Acadians will ride a 10-game winning streak into this week’s Northeast Regional tourney in Shrewsbury, Mass.
“Heading into regionals, we are focused and ready to play our best baseball and go as far as we can,” said first baseman Isaac MacDonnell, an MDI High School player who has been on the Legion team for the last four years.
MacDonnell was joined on the field by three other MDI High School players, second baseman Joey Wellman-Clouse, shortstop and pitcher Colin Sullivan and shortstop AJ Lozano, who have also played together during regular season varsity play.
“When I first started playing Legion, I was the only one from my high school that played it and it was a little overwhelming at first,” said MacDonnell. But after a few years, he was joined by Wellman-Clouse and then by Lozano and Sullivan, which only made it easier, he said. “Playing with your varsity teammates means you don’t even need to talk on the field because they know you so well.”
Trenton wound up winning that winner-take-all game 4-3, showing the same heart and character as their Senior Legion brethren after Capital Area had forced the winner-take-all game earlier Saturday.
Every single player from the Senior Legion team was there, along the first-base line, watching with perhaps more anxiousness than in their own game.
At the forefront of that team-first mindset are two great young coaches in Brad Smith and Josh Jackson, both of whom are intelligent in the manner in which they manage the game, and it showed throughout the week.
Even the team the Acadians vanquished, Hampden, was a noble runner-up and great 2022 state champion who didn’t give up their title without a fight. The Riverdogs are young and will undoubtedly be back on this stage next summer.
This run by the Acadians also shows that the game of baseball in Hancock County is in phenomenal shape.
Ellsworth won Class B state championships in 2019 and 2022 and played for the regional title again last spring. Bucksport has won the last two Class C North regional crowns and the 2022 state title.
MDI is always in the postseason mix in Class B, and George Stevens Academy features great tradition under former UMaine player Dan Kane.
And both Trenton teams are atop the Maine American Legion world. Trenton’s Junior Legion team was unbeaten in postseason play before Capital Area forced the winner-take-all affair.
That’s also a great sign that the Acadians could be right back doing this same thing again in the summer of 2024.