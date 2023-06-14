Baseball, softball teams end season with playoff exits

OLD TOWN — Up and down seasons for both the baseball and softball teams at Mount Desert Island High School came to an end last week, with and 8-0 shutout loss to Old Town in the quarterfinal round of the Class B baseball tournament and a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to John Bapst in the preliminary round of the softball playoffs.
The baseball team, coming off their preliminary-round 9-3 upset victory over the Waterville Panthers, ran into a proverbial buzz-saw in the quarterfinal round in the form of Old Town’s Gabe Gifford. Gifford, this year’s Class B PVC Pitcher and Player of the Year and a finalist for the Dr. John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award, shutout the Trojans for seven innings while striking out 18. Jay Haney recorded the team’s lone hit off Gifford, a single in the top of the sixth inning.
Gifford also contributed at the plate for the Coyotes, going 3-4 with an RBI. Old Town scored three runs in the second, four runs in the fifth, and one run in the sixth on ten total hits to eliminate the Trojans. The Coyotes matched up against Ellsworth in the North Regional Championship game on June 14, the results of which were unknown at press time.
The softball team was able to secure themselves a much more favorable preliminary round matchup, so it seemed, after a huge 4-1 victory over Ellsworth in the final game of the regular season catapulted them from tenth in the Heal Point Standings to seventh. The leap meant that, instead of traveling to play a higher seed in the tournament, the Trojans would be able to host the John Bapst Crusaders, a team they beat twice in the regular season by a combined score of 18-8.
But the game, originally scheduled for June 5, was rescheduled twice due to inclement weather and was ultimately played on June 7. Still, the Trojans took an early 3-0 lead and held a 5-1 at the end of the fourth inning. The Crusaders, however, scored three runs in the fifth inning and another three runs in the top of the seventh inning to take a one-run lead that MDI was ultimately unable to overcome.
Both teams finished the regular season with 7-9 records, including 1-1 splits of their two games against rival Ellsworth.