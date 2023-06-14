Sports

Baseball, softball teams end season with playoff exits

The softball team celebrates after a win over John Bapst earlier in this season.

OLD TOWN — Up and down seasons for both the baseball and softball teams at Mount Desert Island High School came to an end last week, with and 8-0 shutout loss to Old Town in the quarterfinal round of the Class B baseball tournament and a heartbreaking 7-6 loss to John Bapst in the preliminary round of the softball playoffs.

The baseball team, coming off their preliminary-round 9-3 upset victory over the Waterville Panthers, ran into a proverbial buzz-saw in the quarterfinal round in the form of Old Town’s Gabe Gifford. Gifford, this year’s Class B PVC Pitcher and Player of the Year and a finalist for the Dr. John Winkin Mr. Baseball Award, shutout the Trojans for seven innings while striking out 18. Jay Haney recorded the team’s lone hit off Gifford, a single in the top of the sixth inning.

