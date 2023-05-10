AYS Future Trojans Basketball Camp happening in June Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email May 10, 2023 May 10, 2023 Updated 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Sports Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save BAR HARBOR — Acadian Youth Sports announced earlier this week that the group’s Future Trojans Basketball Camp will take place in June.AYS will run two grade groups, 2nd-5th graders and 6th-8th graders. Cost will be $80 for the younger group and $140 for the older group. Location announcements will be coming soon.The camp will run the week of June 26. Registration is open now at https://acadianyouthsports.org Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Zachary Lanning Reporter Author email Follow Zachary Lanning Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Popular Cruise ship season starts this week New café looks to switch things up APPLL holds press conference to welcome first cruise ship Island police log for week of May 4 Residents move into Jones Marsh neighborhood Local Events Digital Edition May 4, 2023 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. E-mail Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Alerts We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as they happen! Obituaries Each day's obituaries, delivered to your inbox. Sports Get the latest headlines on local sports! This week in the MDIslander Weather Get our expert short-term forecast, summary of the weather details and news of any severe weather. You must select at least one email list. Please enter a valid email address. Sign up Manage your lists