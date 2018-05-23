Athletes make college commitments

BAR HARBOR — Mount Desert Island High School’s Abrahm Malloy, Adriana Novella and Mackenzie Hanna will continue their athletic careers at the college level after committing to play at Division III schools last week.

Malloy, a captain on the MDI football team this past season, will play wide receiver at Anna Maria College in Paxton, Mass. The school plays in the Eastern Collegiate Football Conference along with Husson University.

Novella, one of the area’s top soccer players over the past two years, will play at the University of Maine at Farmington. She will be one of two Hancock County players on the team, along with Ellsworth’s Leah Stevens.

Hanna, who has been an All-Penobscot Valley Conference volleyball selection each of the past two years, will play the sport at Clark University in Worcester, Mass.