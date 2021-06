One of the Mount Desert Island track team’s top throwers all year long, Bella Brown continued her strong season with Saturday’s Penobscot Valley Large-School championships. The junior recorded a distance of 108 feet, 6 inches in the discus throw to claim first place and set a new school record in the event. She had previously set a junior class record in a javelin throw with a throw of 95-6 in MDI’s May 15 home meet.