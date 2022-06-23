Area athletes, coaches earn PVC honors 

BAR HARBOR — The Penobscot Valley Conference has unveiled its All-Conference and All-Academic selections for the 2022 high school spring season as area student athletes and coaches were honored for their efforts on the diamond, court, track and field – and in the classroom.

Ellsworth baseball coach Dan Curtis nabbed Coach of the Year honors, while MDI’s Westy Granholm (boys’ tennis) and Linda Bolten (girls’ tennis) earned Player of the Year recognition.

The following are Ellsworth and MDI athletes and coaches who earned accolades:

Class B softball

First team — Ellsworth’s Sophia Lynch and Tyler Hellum; MDI’s Bailey Goodell and Addy Boyce.

Second team — MDI’s Olivia Gray, Leah Carroll and Grace Horner; Ellsworth’s Aaliyah Manning.

All-Academic — Ellsworth’s Alivia Harvey.

Class B baseball

First team — Ellsworth’s Hunter Curtis, David Baugh and Craig Burnett; MDI’s Quentin Pileggi.

Second team — Ellsworth’s Peter Keblinsky and Michael Palmer; MDI’s A.J. Lozano and Joey Wellman-Clouse.

Coach of the Year — Ellsworth’s Dan Curtis.

All-Academic — Ellsworth’s Hunter Curtis, Brett Bragdon, Michael Palmer and Dan Howie.

Large school girls’ track and field

First team — MDI’s Amelia VanDongen, Bella Brown, Grace Munger, Sophia Taylor and AyliGrace Munro; Ellsworth’s Paige Sawyer.

Second team — MDI’s Fiona St. Germain, Azaria Long, AyliGrace Munro and Callie Eason; Ellsworth’s Addison Nelson and Tori Watkins.

All-Academic — Ellsworth’s Amie Lupo, Paige Sawyer, Addie Leslie and Julie Mattson; MDI’s Bella Brown, Zoe Eason, Grace Munger, AyliGrace Munro, Alexis Simard and Olivia Underwood.

Large school boys’ track and field

First team — MDI’s Miles Burr; Ellsworth’s Cruz Coffin, Connor Wight, Silas Montigny and Aaron Lynch.

Second team — MDI’s Noah Daigle, Jesse Lower, Ieuan Howell and Miles Burr; Ellsworth’s Drew Pierson.

All-Academic — Ellsworth’s Darren Easler and Lucas Fendl.

Class B boys’ tennis

First team — MDI’s Westy Granholm and Max Friedlander.

Second team — Ellsworth’s Roa Barrett, Chance Mercier and Dallas Flood; MDI’s Jack Hodgdon and Jameson Weir.

Player of the Year — MDI’s Westy Granholm.

All-Academic — Ellsworth’s Tate Carter, Eli Pouwels, Andrew Young and Dallas Flood; MDI’s Jacob Lurvey.

Class B girls’ tennis

First team — MDI’s Linda Bolton and Lelia Weir.

Second team — Ellsworth’s Miah Coffin and Kahlan Keene; MDI’s Addy Smith and Hannah St. Amand.

Honorable mention — Ellsworth’s Megan Jordan.

Player of the Year — MDI’s Linda Bolten.

All-Academic — Ellsworth’s Grace Gumpp, Abigail Bland and Bailey Clarke; MDI’s Addy Smith.