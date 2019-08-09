American Legion team posts best-ever tournament finish

BANGOR — The Trenton Acadians concluded their 2019 season last Wednesday with an appearance in the American Legion state championship game at Mansfield Stadium. The Acadians’ second-place finish marked the best-ever state tournament result in Post 207’s 40-year history.

“This was an outstanding year for us,” Acadians coach Josh Jackson said. “We had a solid regular season and kept it going in the tournament with a bunch of big wins.”

The Acadians went 13-5 in regular season play to earn the No. 2 seed in the tournament. They began the double-elimination competition July 27 with a 6-2 win over Pastime Club of Lewiston before moving to 2-0 the following day with a 6-1 win over Bessey Motors of South Paris.

Although the Acadians fell 6-2 to the R.H. Foster Riverdogs of Hampden last Monday, they bounced back the next day with a 4-1 win over Quirk Motor City of Orono. The team’s season then came to an end with a 2-1 loss to the Riverdogs in the championship game.

The Acadians, who play at the George Stevens Academy field in Blue Hill, are composed of Hancock County players aged 13-19. This year’s team drew players from GSA, Bucksport High School, Ellsworth High School, Mount Desert Island High School and Washington Academy.

Because all players born between Jan. 1, 2000, and Dec. 31, 2006, were eligible to play, the Acadians weren’t restricted to high school players. That allowed 2018 Ellsworth graduates Austin Baron, Sam Horne and Brad Smith to join their former high school teammates and opponents and add some pop to the lineup.

“Those guys were some great leaders for us,” Jackson said. “When you start off with kids of all ages from a bunch of different schools, it can take some time for things to mesh and fall into place, but for us the kids seemed to get right into it and get going right away.”

With the Ellsworth varsity team’s appearance in the Class B championship game keeping several players occupied through June 15, the Acadians didn’t start practicing until the following week. Once they did, though, they delivered a season-long effort that left Jackson optimistic about the sport’s future in Hancock County.

“I’m really proud of this team for going further than the Acadians have ever gone before,” Jackson said. “You look all around, and there’s just some really great baseball being played all around the area right now. We’re fortunate to have some great players.”