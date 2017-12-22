Alumni swim meet set

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School swim and MDI YMCA Sharks teams have scheduled their annual alumni swim meet at the YMCA in Bar Harbor on Tuesday, Dec. 26, at 6 p.m.

Former Trojans and Sharks are invited to compete in the meet, which will include 50-yard breaststroke, backstroke, butterfly and freestyle events. There also will be 100-yard individual medley and freestyle races as well as two 100-yard relay races.

Current members of the MDI Sharks will time the race. For more information, contact the MDI YMCA at [email protected] or at 288-3511.