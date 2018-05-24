Allen ‘Pedegoes’ length of state

BAR HARBOR — Runner and race organizer Gary Allen of Great Cranberry Island last week cycled the length of the state of Maine, from Fort Kent to Kittery, on a Pedego electric bicycle.

Allen, who organizes the Mount Desert Island and Millinocket marathons, started the Pedego Maine Challenge near Fort Kent on Friday. He made the trip south to the Maine-New Hampshire state line in two days of riding. He rode until midnight and started again at 7 a.m. Saturday, arriving in Kittery around 4 p.m.

The Pedego Maine Challenge is sponsored by Crow Athletics and Pedego Acadia, a Bar Harbor store that is the only Maine retailer of these bicycles. Pedego Acadia manager Anne Watson said she hopes the ride will “showcase the mostly untapped potential of green commuting.”

The ride also is raising finds for the Maine Cancer Foundation.

Visit pedegomaine.crowathletics.com.