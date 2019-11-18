Allen named Race Director of the Year

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mount Desert Island Marathon Director Gary Allen has been named the MarathonFoto/Road Race Management Race Director of the Year.

He was honored at a reception at the Road Race Management Race Directors’ Meeting in St. Petersburg, FL on November 8.

Phil Stewart, president of Road Race Management, said, “Our winner has touched the soul of the running community in his home state in many ways – including lifting spirits in an economically depressed town by directing a free marathon, to gathering awards by local artisans for another. His accomplishments and energy are legendary in Maine.”

His nominator said of him, “For Gary running has clearly defined who he has become, and he has energized the State of Maine by putting on Maine’s finest marathon, the MDI Marathon.

“The running community and the State of Maine have greatly benefited from his tireless energy and vision put forth into action. Gary has the extraordinary ability to create a concept and act upon it in a meaningful way.”

Amby Burfoot said, “He is one of running’s most creative minds and race directors. He’s been putting on original and fun races for decades and I hope he never lets up.”