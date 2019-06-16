All-PVC teams chosen

BAR HARBOR — Five Mount Desert Island High School baseball and softball players were chosen last week as All-Penobscot Valley Conference players.

In baseball, senior Drew Shea was named a first-team selection. Shea hit .383 with 18 hits this season and scored a team-high 15 runs. He also hit two home runs, both of which came against Bucksport.

MDI juniors Nick Corson and Sam Keblinsky were chosen to the All-PVC second team. Corson hit .346 with 18 base hits, and Keblinsky batted .393 with a team-high 22 base hits.

In softball, senior Lindsey McEachern was a first-team choice for MDI. McEachern, who posted a 1.17 ERA, struck out 136 batters in the circle and a team-best .420 average at the plate.