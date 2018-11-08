All-PVC honors

BAR HARBOR — The Penobscot Valley Conference announced selections to many of its All-PVC teams earlier this week, and Mount Desert Island athletes were among the many players selected.

In soccer, Leao Nelson of the boys team and Lelia Weir of the girls team received All-PVC first-team selections. Nick Duley was named to the second team for the boys, and Sydney Kachmar received the same honor for the girls.

In golf, Brennan Hubbard, Kyle Nicholson and Peter Ryan were selected to the All-Conference boys team, and Gabbie James was selected to the girls team. Nicholson and James were also officially named Class B Boys Player of the Year and Class B Girls’ Player of the year, respectively.

No MDI players were named to the All-PVC volleyball team. Selections for other sports will be announced at a later date.